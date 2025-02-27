Advertisement
Car Insurance: 5 Useful Add-Ons Every Buyer Should Consider

Car Insurance Add-Ons: Buying car insurance is important, but a basic policy may not cover everything. To get better protection, you can add extra features, called add-ons, to your policy. Here are five useful car insurance add-ons for Indian buyers to consider:

Updated:Feb 27, 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Zero Depreciation Cover

Zero Depreciation Cover

1. Zero Depreciation Cover: When you make a claim, the insurance company usually deducts depreciation costs. With a Zero Depreciation Cover, you get the full claim amount without depreciation cuts, helping you save more on repairs.

Engine Protection Cover

Engine Protection Cover

2. Engine Protection Cover: Standard insurance does not cover engine damage due to waterlogging or oil leakage. With an Engine Protection Cover, you get coverage for repairs or replacements. This is helpful for cars whose OEM warranty has expired.

Roadside Assistance Cover

Roadside Assistance Cover

3. Roadside Assistance Cover: If your car breaks down in the middle of the road, a Roadside Assistance Cover helps. It provides services like towing, fuel delivery, battery jump-start, and minor repairs.

Consumables Cover

Consumables Cover

4. Consumables Cover: Normal insurance does not cover costs for consumable items like engine oil, nuts, bolts, and brake fluid. A Consumables Cover helps you get these expenses reimbursed during repairs.

Return To Invoice Cover

Return To Invoice Cover

5. Return To Invoice Cover: In case of theft or total loss, standard insurance only gives you the car’s current market value. However, a Return to Invoice Cover ensures you get the full invoice price, including road tax and registration charges.

