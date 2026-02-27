5 cheapest cars under Rs 5.50 lakh with 20+ kmpl mileage, strong engine, latest tech; 4th one costs just Rs 3.69 lakh, offers 33+ km/kg range on CNG
India's cheapest cars: Looking for a budget-friendly car that offers great mileage under Rs 5.50 lakh? Here are five of the most affordable options in India that deliver over 20 kmpl fuel efficiency along with modern tech features. Prices start from just Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). These cars come with petrol engines and factory-fitted CNG variants as well. You will get touchscreen infotainment systems, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and basic safety features in these cars. Have a look:
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is one of the most fuel-efficient hatchbacks in India, with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 26.68 km/l. It comes with a 1.0-litre (998 cc), 3-cylinder K10C petrol engine. On the tech front, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The base price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
Tata Tiago
The base price of the Tata Tiago starts at Rs 4.57 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Revotron petrol engine that produces 86 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more. For adult occupants, it has a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. It offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 19.01-20.09 km/l for petrol engines and 26.49 km/kg to 28.06 km/kg for CNG variants. (Image credit: tatamotors)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The base price of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios starts at Rs 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, producing 83 PS of power and 113.8 Nm of torque. On the tech front, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and Bluetooth connectivity. It delivers an average mileage of 16–20 km/l for petrol variants (manual and AMT) and up to 27 km/kg for the CNG variant. (Image credit: hyundai)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced from Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder K10C petrol engine, producing 65.71 bhp and 89 Nm of torque. It offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth and USB connectivity, along with steering-mounted controls. It delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 23.95–24.9 km/l for petrol variants. The S-CNG variant offers a mileage of 33.85 km/kg. (Image credit: marutisuzuki)
Renault Kwid 1.0
Among this list, the Renault Kwid 1.0 also secures a good position. It is priced at Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It features an 8-inch infotainment system with wired Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and other features. It offers an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.46-22.3 km/l. (Image credit: renault)
