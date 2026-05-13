5 motorcycle parts you should never wash with a pressure jet – Check now before you regret it later

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Bike washing centres: Washing every part of a motorcycle may seem like a normal part of cleaning, but using a high-pressure jet on sensitive parts can cause expensive damage. Many riders unknowingly spray water directly on electricals, chains, and bearings during regular cleaning at home or at bike washing centres. Auto experts say these mistakes can reduce performance, trigger electrical faults, and shorten component life. Knowing which bike parts should never be washed with a pressure jet can help riders avoid unnecessary repair bills and keep their vehicles running smoothly.