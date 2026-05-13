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NewsPhotos5 motorcycle parts you should never wash with a pressure jet – Check now before you regret it later
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5 motorcycle parts you should never wash with a pressure jet – Check now before you regret it later

Bike washing centres: Washing every part of a motorcycle may seem like a normal part of cleaning, but using a high-pressure jet on sensitive parts can cause expensive damage. Many riders unknowingly spray water directly on electricals, chains, and bearings during regular cleaning at home or at bike washing centres. Auto experts say these mistakes can reduce performance, trigger electrical faults, and shorten component life. Knowing which bike parts should never be washed with a pressure jet can help riders avoid unnecessary repair bills and keep their vehicles running smoothly.

Updated:May 13, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
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Avoid spraying the chain

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Avoid spraying the chain

A pressure jet can push dirt and water deep inside the bike chain, removing essential lubricant and increasing the risk of rust. This may lead to noisy operation, faster wear, and reduced mileage. Experts recommend cleaning the chain gently with a brush and applying proper chain lube after washing the motorcycle.

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Never hit electrical components

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One of the biggest pressure-washing mistakes is spraying directly near wiring, sensors, batteries, or fuse boxes. Water can enter connectors and create short circuits or sensor failures later. Modern bikes use more electronics than before, so riders should always avoid aiming a pressure jet around electrical components.

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Protect wheel bearings carefully

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Wheel bearings are sealed, but strong pressure jets can still force water inside over time. Once moisture enters, the bearings may produce unusual sounds and affect wheel movement. Mechanics often notice premature bearing failures in bikes that are frequently cleaned using high-pressure water near wheel hubs and axles.

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Don’t spray the exhaust tip

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Spraying high-pressure water directly into the exhaust can force moisture deeper into the silencer system. If water remains trapped, it may increase internal rust and affect the exhaust sound over time. Riders should wipe the exhaust area gently instead of inserting a pressure jet directly into the opening.

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Be careful near the dashboard

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Digital instrument clusters and switchgear are sensitive to strong water pressure. Direct spraying can damage buttons, fog up displays, or affect touch controls in newer bikes and scooters. Experts suggest using a soft cloth around the dashboard area because pressure-washing mistakes here can become expensive to repair. (Representative images: magnific)

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