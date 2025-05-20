5-Star Safety-Rated Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Includes 4 SUVs, 1 Maruti Model And...
5-Star Rated Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: If you're planning to buy a safe car but are on a tight budget, don’t worry - we’ve got you covered. Here are 6 cars with a 5-star safety rating that start under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
These 6 cars include 4 SUVs (Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon, and Tata Punch), a hatchback (Tata Altroz), and a sedan (Maruti Suzuki Dzire).
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq (Starts from Rs 7.89 lakh): Earned a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Starts from Rs 7.99 lakh): Received a 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon (Starts from Rs 8.00 lakh): Secured a 5-star safety rating in both Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP crash tests.
Tata Punch
Tata Punch (Starts from Rs 6.20 lakh): Boasts a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz (Starts from Rs 6.65 lakh): Obtained a 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Starts from Rs 6.84 lakh): The first Maruti car to receive a 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
