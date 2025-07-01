Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2924852https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/5-star-safety-rated-cars-under-rs-8-lakh-3-suvs-1-maruti-model-and-2924852
NewsPhotos5-Star Safety-Rated Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh - 3 SUVs, 1 Maruti Model And...
photoDetails

5-Star Safety-Rated Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh - 3 SUVs, 1 Maruti Model And...

5-Star Rated Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh: If you're looking to buy a safe car without burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got you covered. There are many budget-friendly cars with a 5-star safety rating available in the Indian market. In this article, we bring you a list of the most affordable cars that have scored a full 5 stars in crash safety tests. 

Updated:Jul 01, 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Follow Us

1/6

All these cars start under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The list includes 4 SUVs (Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Punch), a hatchback (Tata Altroz), and a sedan (Maruti Suzuki Dzire).

Follow Us

Skoda Kylaq

2/6
Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq (Starts from Rs 7.89 lakh): 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Follow Us

Mahindra XUV 3XO

3/6
Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO (Starts from Rs 7.99 lakh): 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.

Follow Us

4/6

Tata Punch (Starts from Rs 6.20 lakh): 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Follow Us

Tata Altroz

5/6
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz (Starts from Rs 6.65 lakh): 5-star rating from Global NCAP.

Follow Us

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

6/6
Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Starts from Rs 6.84 lakh): 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Wimbledon
Top 7 Players To Win Most Wimbledon Titles In Men's Singles In Open Era: Roger Federer To Novak Djokovic; Check All Legendary Names
camera icon8
title
Jeff Bezos Wedding
Kim Kardashian To Natasha Poonawalla: Who Wore What At Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez’s Wedding; Check Jaw-Dropping Looks
camera icon7
title
Ind vs Eng
Indian Batters With Most Test Centuries In England: Rahul Dravid Leads, Rishabh Pant Follows, Sachin Tendulkar At...
camera icon7
title
Top 7 Bollywood Movies With Most Songs
Top 7 Bollywood Films With Most Songs: Not Rockstar Or Gully Boy—THIS 1932 Classic Holds The World Record With 71 Tracks
camera icon10
title
snake-eating birds
Sky Vs Serpent: Meet The 10 Birds Of World That Hunt And Eat Snakes Like Pros
NEWS ON ONE CLICK