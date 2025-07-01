5-Star Safety-Rated Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh - 3 SUVs, 1 Maruti Model And...
5-Star Rated Cars Under Rs 8 Lakh: If you're looking to buy a safe car without burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got you covered. There are many budget-friendly cars with a 5-star safety rating available in the Indian market. In this article, we bring you a list of the most affordable cars that have scored a full 5 stars in crash safety tests.
All these cars start under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The list includes 4 SUVs (Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Punch), a hatchback (Tata Altroz), and a sedan (Maruti Suzuki Dzire).
Skoda Kylaq
Skoda Kylaq (Starts from Rs 7.89 lakh): 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO (Starts from Rs 7.99 lakh): 5-star rating from Bharat NCAP.
Tata Punch (Starts from Rs 6.20 lakh): 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test.
Tata Altroz
Tata Altroz (Starts from Rs 6.65 lakh): 5-star rating from Global NCAP.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (Starts from Rs 6.84 lakh): 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP.
Trending Photos