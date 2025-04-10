Advertisement
7 Best-Selling Cars In March 2025 – Nexon At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot

Top-Selling Cars In March 2025: The Hyundai Creta, undoubtedly one of the most loved SUVs in India, continues to generate the highest sales volume for the South Korean automaker. In March 2025, Hyundai sold 18,059 units of the Creta, making it the best-selling car of the month. In this article, we bring you the 7 best-selling cars of March 2025. Check them out!

Updated:Apr 10, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Hyundai Creta

1/7
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta was the top-selling car in March 2025 with 18,059 units sold, 10% up from 16,458 units in March 2024.

Maruti Swift

2/7
Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift came second with 17,746 units, reflecting a 13% growth from 15,728 units the same month last year.

Tata Punch

3/7
Tata Punch

Tata Punch ranked third, selling 17,714 units, slightly higher than 17,547 units in March 2024, indicating a 1% growth.

Maruti Wagon R

4/7
Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki WagonR followed for the fourth spot with 17,175 units, up from 16,368 units a year ago - a 5% growth YoY.

Maruti Ertiga

5/7
Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga secured fifth position with 16,804 units sold, a 13% increase from 14,888 units in March 2024.

Maruti Brezza

6/7
Maruti Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza sold 16,546 units to claim 6th spot, up from 14,614 units in March 2024, reflecting 13% growth.

Tata Nexon

7/7
Tata Nexon

For the 7th position, Tata Nexon sold 16,366 units in March 2025, a solid jump of 16% from 14,058 units in March 2024.

