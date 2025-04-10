7 Best-Selling Cars In March 2025 – Nexon At Bottom, This SUV Takes No. 1 Spot

photoDetails

english

Top-Selling Cars In March 2025: The Hyundai Creta, undoubtedly one of the most loved SUVs in India, continues to generate the highest sales volume for the South Korean automaker. In March 2025, Hyundai sold 18,059 units of the Creta, making it the best-selling car of the month. In this article, we bring you the 7 best-selling cars of March 2025. Check them out!