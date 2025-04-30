Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893514https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/7-most-powerful-bikes-under-rs-3-lakh-2893514
NewsPhotos7 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh
photoDetails

7 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh

Seven Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh: Are you planning to buy a powerful bike but don’t have a big budget? If so, this article might be helpful for you. Here, we’ll tell you about 7 of the most powerful motorcycles available under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). These include the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, RE Guerrilla 450, RE Himalayan 450, Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and KTM 390 Duke. Let’s take a look at their power and prices.

Updated:Apr 30, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1/7
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 1.81 lakh.

Follow Us

RE Guerrilla 450

2/7
RE Guerrilla 450

RE Guerrilla 450 (40 hp)- Priced between Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh.

Follow Us

RE Himalayan 450

3/7
RE Himalayan 450

RE Himalayan 450 (40 hp)- Priced between Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.98 lakh.

Follow Us

Triumph Speed 400

4/7
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400 (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.42 lakh.

Follow Us

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

5/7
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Triumph Scrambler 400 X (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.66 lakh.

Follow Us

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

6/7
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (46 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.92 lakh.

Follow Us

KTM 390 Duke

7/7
KTM 390 Duke

KTM 390 Duke (46 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.95 lakh.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Kevin Ford Burger King
Meet THIS Man Who Didn't Take A Single Leave For 27 Years, Gets Rs 35000000 As...
camera icon7
title
Ravi Shastri
4 IPL Youngsters Picked By Ravi Shastri To Make It Big In International Cricket: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya And...
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 Cars That Earned 5-Star Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests This Year
camera icon5
title
Azim Premji
THIS Business Tycoon Owns The Most Expensive House In Bengaluru — Not In Indiranagar Or Jayanagar, But In... | Check His Net Worth And Other Details
camera icon10
title
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi To Virat Kohli: 10 Fastest IPL Hundreds By Indian Batters
NEWS ON ONE CLICK