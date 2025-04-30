7 Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh
Seven Most Powerful Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh: Are you planning to buy a powerful bike but don’t have a big budget? If so, this article might be helpful for you. Here, we’ll tell you about 7 of the most powerful motorcycles available under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). These include the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, RE Guerrilla 450, RE Himalayan 450, Triumph Speed 400, Triumph Scrambler 400 X, Husqvarna Svartpilen 401, and KTM 390 Duke. Let’s take a look at their power and prices.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 1.81 lakh.
RE Guerrilla 450
RE Guerrilla 450 (40 hp)- Priced between Rs 2.39 lakh to Rs 2.54 lakh.
RE Himalayan 450
RE Himalayan 450 (40 hp)- Priced between Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.98 lakh.
Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.42 lakh.
Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X (40 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.66 lakh.
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401
Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 (46 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.92 lakh.
KTM 390 Duke
KTM 390 Duke (46 hp)- Priced at Rs 2.95 lakh.
