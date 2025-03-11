Advertisement
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh – The Last One Gives 26 kmpl Mileage! Two Diesel SUVs Included
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh – The Last One Gives 26 kmpl Mileage! Two Diesel SUVs Included

7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: If you have a big family, chances are you would prefer a 7-seater car when buying a new one. However, 7-seater cars are usually more expensive than 5-seaters. That's why we have curated a list of four cars available for under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Either their full range is priced below Rs 10 lakh, or at least one of their variants falls within this budget.

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh

7-Seater Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh

This list includes the Maruti Ertiga, Renault Triber, Mahindra Bolero, and Mahindra Bolero Neo. Among them, the Mahindra Bolero and Mahindra Bolero Neo are diesel SUVs.

Renault Triber

Renault Triber

The Renault Triber is priced between Rs 6.10 lakh and 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). It comes with a 1 liter, 3 cylinder petrol engine that produces 72PS and 96Nm. It can be had with both 5-speed manual and automatic transmission (AMT) options.

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

Powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine (100 PS/260 Nm), the Bolero Neo is priced between Rs 9.90 lakh and Rs 12.15 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

It uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with a 5-speed MT. It produces 76 PS and 210 Nm. The Bolero is priced from Rs 9.90 lakh to Rs 10.91 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Ertiga

Maruti Ertiga

Priced from Rs 8.69 lakh to Rs 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), it is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an optional CNG kit. The 5-speed MT is standard, while the petrol only variants also have an option of 6-speed automatic transmission. The claimed fuel efficiency varies between 20.3 kmpl to 26.11 km/kg.

