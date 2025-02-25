A Look At Vintage Cars Owned By Former Kings, Princes, And Businessmen
The 11th edition of the '21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance' concluded by showcasing vintage cars and Indian cultural heritage in Gurugram. Olympic champion and politician Babita Phogat and former Indian women's team captain Anjum Chopra graced the event as chief guests.
The exhibition featured an impressive collection of vintage cars from various collectors, those once owned by Indian royalty/businessmen. Babita Phogat and Maharaja Mandhata Singh Jadeja of Rajkot, the special guest, honored the winning cars in different categories.
The event attracted over 25,000 visitors and featured performances of traditional Indian folk dances like Kathakali, Bharatanatyam, Bhangra, and Giddha.
The 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance has set a standard for historic automobile showcases, offering a chance for car lovers to experience vintage cars.
