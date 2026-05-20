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NewsPhotosAlert! Remove THESE 3 things from your car right away to avoid FIRE - Act quickly
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Alert! Remove THESE 3 things from your car right away to avoid FIRE - Act quickly

Car care tips: Summer heat can turn a parked car into an oven within minutes. In many parts of India, cabin temperatures can easily cross 50 degrees Celsius. In such conditions, a few everyday items left inside the vehicle can become dangerous and even increase the risk of fire. 

Updated:May 20, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
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Advise

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Advise

Experts often advise drivers not to leave heat-sensitive electronic items or flammable objects inside parked cars, especially under direct sunlight.

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Lighter

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Lighter

A cigarette lighter is one of the most risky things to leave inside a car during summer. High temperatures can increase pressure inside the lighter. In extreme cases, it may explode or catch fire.

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Power banks

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Power banks

Many people leave power banks inside the car without knowing that lithium-ion batteries do not react well to extreme heat. A power bank left inside a parked car can overheat, swell or even catch fire.

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Laptops

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Laptops

Laptops also contain lithium-ion batteries that are sensitive to heat. In rare situations, overheating may even lead to smoke or fire.

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Remove items

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Remove items

So, if you have left these three or any other heat-sensitive items inside your parked car, go and remove them from the vehicle to reduce fire risk.

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