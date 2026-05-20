Alert! Remove THESE 3 things from your car right away to avoid FIRE - Act quickly
Car care tips: Summer heat can turn a parked car into an oven within minutes. In many parts of India, cabin temperatures can easily cross 50 degrees Celsius. In such conditions, a few everyday items left inside the vehicle can become dangerous and even increase the risk of fire.
Advise
Experts often advise drivers not to leave heat-sensitive electronic items or flammable objects inside parked cars, especially under direct sunlight.
Lighter
A cigarette lighter is one of the most risky things to leave inside a car during summer. High temperatures can increase pressure inside the lighter. In extreme cases, it may explode or catch fire.
Power banks
Many people leave power banks inside the car without knowing that lithium-ion batteries do not react well to extreme heat. A power bank left inside a parked car can overheat, swell or even catch fire.
Laptops
Laptops also contain lithium-ion batteries that are sensitive to heat. In rare situations, overheating may even lead to smoke or fire.
Remove items
So, if you have left these three or any other heat-sensitive items inside your parked car, go and remove them from the vehicle to reduce fire risk.
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