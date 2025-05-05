All Cars Launched In April 2025 - In Pics
Cars Launched In India In April 2025: The Indian car market witnessed several car launches in April 2025, most of which were the updated models of the existing ones to keep them fresh and relevant to the customers' evolving demands. Some new cars also made their debut in India.
Cars Launched In April 2025
Let’s have a look at all the cars launched in India in April 2025. All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Tata Curvv Dark Edition
Tata Curvv Dark Edition And Curvv EV Dark Edition: Both priced at Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.52 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh, respectively.
Citroen Dark Edition Models
Citroen Dark Edition Models: Citroen launched the dark edition models of its C3, Aircross, and Basalt, priced from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh, Rs 13.13 lakh to Rs 14.27 lakh, and Rs 12.8 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh, respectively.
2025 Maruti Grand Vitara
2025 Maruti Grand Vitara (Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh)
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Rs 11.34 lakh - Rs 20.19 lakh)
2025 Skoda Kodiaq
2025 Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line (Rs 49 lakh)
2025 BYD Seal
2025 BYD Seal (Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53.15 lakh)
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography
2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography (Rs 69.5 lakh)
BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition
BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition (Rs 96.9 lakh to Rs 97.9 lakh)
