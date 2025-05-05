Advertisement
All Cars Launched In April 2025 - In Pics

Cars Launched In India In April 2025: The Indian car market witnessed several car launches in April 2025, most of which were the updated models of the existing ones to keep them fresh and relevant to the customers' evolving demands. Some new cars also made their debut in India. 

Updated:May 05, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Cars Launched In April 2025

Cars Launched In April 2025

Let’s have a look at all the cars launched in India in April 2025. All prices mentioned below are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

Tata Curvv Dark Edition

Tata Curvv Dark Edition And Curvv EV Dark Edition: Both priced at Rs 16.49 lakh to Rs 19.52 lakh and Rs 22.24 lakh, respectively.

Citroen Dark Edition Models

Citroen Dark Edition Models

Citroen Dark Edition Models: Citroen launched the dark edition models of its C3, Aircross, and Basalt, priced from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.19 lakh, Rs 13.13 lakh to Rs 14.27 lakh, and Rs 12.8 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh, respectively.

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara

2025 Maruti Grand Vitara (Rs 11.42 lakh to Rs 20.68 lakh)

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (Rs 11.34 lakh - Rs 20.19 lakh)

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

2025 Skoda Kodiaq

2025 Skoda Kodiaq (Rs 46.89 lakh to Rs 48.69 lakh)

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line (Rs 49 lakh)

2025 BYD Seal

2025 BYD Seal

2025 BYD Seal (Rs 41 lakh to Rs 53.15 lakh)

2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography

2025 Range Rover Evoque Autobiography (Rs 69.5 lakh)

BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition

BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition

BMW Z4 Pure Impulse Edition (Rs 96.9 lakh to Rs 97.9 lakh)

