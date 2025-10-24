Advertisement
NewsPhotosAll-New 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Here: Booking Date, Design, New Features & More - Check PICs
All-New 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Here: Booking Date, Design, New Features & More - Check PICs

2025 Hyundai Venue: The all-new 2025 Hyundai Venue has been officially unveiled ahead of its launch on November 4, 2025. Bookings have also started across the country from today, October 24. Interested buyers can book the car with a token amount of Rs 25,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India or via Hyundai’s official website.

Updated:Oct 24, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Key Exterior highlights

Key Exterior highlights

Key Exterior highlights: The new 2025 Hyundai Venue is 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the current model. The wheelbase has also been increased to 2,520mm, offering more space in the cabin. It is 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width and 1665 mm in height. 

On the exterior, the new Venue gets quad beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs, horizon LED positioning lamp, rear horizon LED tail lamps, dark chrome radiator grille, bridge-type roof rails, signature C-pillar garnish and in-Glass Venue emblem.

Colour Options

Colour Options

It will be available in six monotone and two dual-tone colour options: Hazel Blue (new), Mystic Sapphire (new), Dragon Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey, Abyss Black, Hazel Blue with abyss black roof (New) and Atlas White with Abyss Black roof.

Key Interior Highlights

Key Interior Highlights

It gets a dual-tone (dark navy and dove grey) interior theme, a coffee-table centre console with Surround ambient lighting, D-cut steering wheel, terrazzo-textured crash pad garnish, curved panoramic displays (12.3 inch each), rear window sunshade, dual-tone leather seats, electric 4-way driver seats, 2-step reclining rear seats and rear AC vents. 

Variants

Variants

The all-new Hyundai Venue will be available in 8 petrol – HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX 8 and HX 10 – and 4 diesel variants – HX2, HX5, HX7 and HX10.

Engine Options

Engine Options

It continues with the existing 3 engine options – 83PS, 1.2L petrol, 120PS, 1.0L turbo petrol and 116PS, 1.5L diesel. It also offers a choice of 3 transmission options - a 5-speed manual, a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT.

