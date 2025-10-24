All-New 2025 Hyundai Venue Is Here: Booking Date, Design, New Features & More - Check PICs

1 / 5

Key Exterior highlights: The new 2025 Hyundai Venue is 48mm taller and 30mm wider than the current model. The wheelbase has also been increased to 2,520mm, offering more space in the cabin. It is 3995 mm in length, 1800 mm in width and 1665 mm in height.

On the exterior, the new Venue gets quad beam LED headlamps, twin horn LED DRLs, horizon LED positioning lamp, rear horizon LED tail lamps, dark chrome radiator grille, bridge-type roof rails, signature C-pillar garnish and in-Glass Venue emblem.