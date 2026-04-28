AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT or Torque Converter: Discover which automatic gearbox is best for you
Automatic Gearboxes: Should I buy a manual car or an automatic one? This question has confused buyers for years. Even after choosing an automatic, there's another doubt. Which type of automatic gearbox should I pick? Over the years, the car industry has changed a lot. Modern cars are quicker, smarter and loaded with features.
Gearbox tech has also evolved. Today, you have options like AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT and torque converter in automatics. With so many choices, anyone can get confused. If you're in the same spot, this article will help you understand them better, so you can make an informed decision.
Automated Manual Transmission
AMT (Automated Manual Transmission): This is the most affordable automatic option. It is basically a manual gearbox with an automated clutch. You don't need to press the clutch or shift gears. The car does it for you. However, gear shifts can feel a bit jerky. It suits buyers on a tight budget.
Continuously Variable Transmission
CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission): This system doesn't use fixed gears. Instead, it works with a belt and pulley setup. The drive feels very smooth. But it feels a little slow during hard acceleration. It's best for relaxed driving. It costs more than an AMT.
Dual-Clutch Transmission
DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission): This gearbox uses two clutches. One handles odd gears, the other handles even gears. This allows quick and smooth shifts. It offers a fun driving experience. But it is expensive and mostly found in premium cars.
Intelligent Manual Transmission
iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission): This is not a fully automatic gearbox. You need to shift gears manually, but there is no clutch pedal. Sensors manage the clutch. It costs more than a manual but less than CVT or DCT. It's a good middle option for those who like control without effort.
Torque Converter
Torque Converter: This is the oldest automatic gearbox technology, but it has improved a lot over time. It uses fluid to change gears. Shifts are smooth and it works well with powerful engines. It usually costs around Rs 1-1.5 lakh more than a manual one. It's a reliable choice for both city and highway use.
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