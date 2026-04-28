AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT or Torque Converter: Discover which automatic gearbox is best for you

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Automatic Gearboxes: Should I buy a manual car or an automatic one? This question has confused buyers for years. Even after choosing an automatic, there's another doubt. Which type of automatic gearbox should I pick? Over the years, the car industry has changed a lot. Modern cars are quicker, smarter and loaded with features.

Gearbox tech has also evolved. Today, you have options like AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT and torque converter in automatics. With so many choices, anyone can get confused. If you're in the same spot, this article will help you understand them better, so you can make an informed decision.