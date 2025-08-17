AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT Or Torque Converter? Find The Best Automatic Gearbox For Your Needs

photoDetails

english

2947344

Automatic Transmissions: Should I buy a manual car or an automatic one? This is a long-standing confusion among new car buyers. And when that question gets settled, and the buyer decides to go for an automatic transmission, another confusion arises: which type of transmission? In the past few decades, the automobile industry has seen tremendous technological progress in many areas. Cars today are more advanced, faster, and feature-packed.

Gearbox technology has also evolved. From AMT to CVT, DCT, iMT, Torque Converter, and more, there are several types of automatic transmissions available in cars these days. This often leaves buyers wondering which one to choose. If you are in that situation, this article will help you make an informed decision. Here's a brief look at AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT, and Torque Converter gearboxes.