AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT Or Torque Converter? Find The Best Automatic Gearbox For Your Needs
Automatic Transmissions: Should I buy a manual car or an automatic one? This is a long-standing confusion among new car buyers. And when that question gets settled, and the buyer decides to go for an automatic transmission, another confusion arises: which type of transmission? In the past few decades, the automobile industry has seen tremendous technological progress in many areas. Cars today are more advanced, faster, and feature-packed.
Gearbox technology has also evolved. From AMT to CVT, DCT, iMT, Torque Converter, and more, there are several types of automatic transmissions available in cars these days. This often leaves buyers wondering which one to choose. If you are in that situation, this article will help you make an informed decision. Here's a brief look at AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT, and Torque Converter gearboxes.
AMT
AMT (Automated Manual Transmission): This is the most affordable automatic gearbox. It's basically a manual gearbox with an automated clutch, which is why it's also called a semi-automatic transmission. You don't have to press the clutch or shift gears; the car does it for you. But gear shifts can feel jerky. It's a good choice for budget-conscious buyers.
CVT
CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission): Instead of regular gears, it uses a belt and pulley system that offers endless gear ratios. The drive feels smooth, but it can feel a little sluggish during quick acceleration. It’s ideal for those who want a relaxed driving style, though it’s more expensive than AMT.
DCT
DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission): This gearbox uses two clutches, one for odd gears and one for even gears, for faster and smoother shifts. It delivers an exciting drive, perfect for performance lovers. However, DCTs are costly and usually found in premium cars.
iMT
iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission): This isn't a fully automatic setup. You still change gears yourself, but there's no clutch pedal. Sensors handle the clutch for you. It's cheaper than CVT or DCT but slightly more expensive than a manual. A good option if you like manual control without the hassle of a clutch.
Torque Converter
Torque Converter: This is the oldest type of automatic transmission, but it has improved a lot with modern technology. It uses a fluid system to shift gears. The shifts are smooth, and it works well with powerful engines. It usually costs Rs 1-1.5 lakh more than a manual, but it's a solid option for both city and highway driving.
Trending Photos