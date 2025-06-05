AMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs iMT Vs Torque Converter: Discover Which Automatic Transmission Is Best For You

photoDetails

english

2911495

Automatic Transmission: There are several types of automatic transmission available in cars, including AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT, and Torque Converter. In this article, you will learn which of these automatic transmissions is best suited for you. Each one works differently and caters to different requirements. So, let's get into the brief details of the AMT, CVT, DCT, and iMT.