AMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs iMT Vs Torque Converter: Discover Which Automatic Transmission Is Best For You

Automatic Transmission: There are several types of automatic transmission available in cars, including AMT, CVT, DCT, iMT, and Torque Converter. In this article, you will learn which of these automatic transmissions is best suited for you. Each one works differently and caters to different requirements. So, let's get into the brief details of the AMT, CVT, DCT, and iMT.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
AMT

AMT

AMT (Automated Manual Transmission): It is the most affordable automatic gearbox, also known as a semi-automatic transmission. It is just a regular manual gearbox with an automatic clutch system. You don’t need to press the clutch or shift gears. The car does it all, but gear shifts feel jerky. It is best for the budget-conscious buyers.

CVT

CVT

CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission): Instead of a gear-based system, it uses a belt and pulley setup to offer endless gear ratios. It gives a smooth drive but may feel slow during quick acceleration. Buyers who want a smooth and relaxed driving experience may go for a CVT. It is a little expensive technology.

DCT

DCT

DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission): It uses two separate clutches for quick and smooth gear shifts. One clutch handles even gears, the other handles odd ones. Gear changes are fast and seamless, suited for those seeking better performance. But DCTs are costly. CVT and DCT are offered in premium cars. It is best for performance-focused car buyers.

iMT

iMT

iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission): It is not a fully automatic gearbox. You still need to shift gears manually, but there’s no clutch pedal. It uses sensors to control the clutch automatically. It is cheaper than an automatic gearbox but a little expensive than a manual one. It is suited for those who want manual control without the clutch work.

Torque Converter

Torque Converter

Torque Converter: This is the oldest type of automatic gearbox, but over time gotten more refined and efficient. It uses a fluid coupling system to shift gears. Gear shifts are smooth. It feels responsive and handles high power well. It is usually 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh expensive than a manual transmission, suited for city or highway driving.

