NewsPhotosApplying for driving license? 7 very important things you should keep in mind
Applying for driving license? 7 very important things you should keep in mind

Driving license apply: Are you planning to apply for a driving licence in India? Many people begin the process without fully understanding the steps involved, which can lead to confusion or delays. Getting a driving licence is not just about passing a test; it also requires proper preparation, correct documents, and knowledge of traffic rules. The process is managed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and usually starts with applying for a learner’s licence before appearing for a driving test. Applicants must follow the official procedure, submit valid documents, and have safe driving skills. Understanding how the system works can make the process easier and smoother. Being well prepared will help you avoid mistakes and increase the chances of getting a driving licence without unnecessary problems or delays.

Here are seven must-remember things you should keep in mind while going through this process:

Updated:Mar 05, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
Check license eligibility first

Check license eligibility first

Before applying for a driving licence in India, make sure you meet the minimum age requirement. You must be at least 16 for gearless two-wheelers and 18 for cars and motorcycles with gears.

Apply for learner’s licence

You must first obtain a learner’s licence before applying for a permanent driving licence. This licence allows you to drive legally for a limited period while preparing for the driving test.

Important documents

Applicants must submit valid documents such as proof of identity, proof of address, and age proof. Common documents include an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, or birth certificate.

Book an appointment online

Most states allow driving licence applications through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways portal. You can fill out forms, upload documents, and book a driving test appointment online.

Learn traffic rules properly

Understanding traffic signs and road safety rules is important. During the learner’s licence test, you will be asked questions related to traffic rules and safe driving practices.

Practice driving before test

Before appearing for the driving test, practice driving regularly. The test usually checks your ability to control the vehicle, follow traffic rules, and drive safely on the road.

Carry original documents on test day

On the day of the driving test, carry all original documents and your learner’s licence. If you pass the driving test conducted by the transport authority, your permanent driving licence will be issued within 15–30 days. (Images credit: freepik)

Auto newsdriving license applyDriving licence rulesDriving Licence Application
