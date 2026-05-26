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NewsPhotosAre you checking your car's mileage correctly? Most people don't - Check it THIS way
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Are you checking your car's mileage correctly? Most people don't - Check it THIS way

With the rising fuel prices, car owners are now more concerned about the mileage. To check your car's mileage accurately, the tank-to-tank method is considered the most reliable. Many modern cars show fuel economy on the dashboard, but manual calculation usually gives a more realistic figure. Here's how you can do it easily.

Updated:May 26, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
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Visit trusted fuel station

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Visit trusted fuel station

First, visit a trusted fuel station and fill the tank completely until the fuel nozzle stops automatically.

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Reset trip meter

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Reset trip meter

Right after that, reset your car's trip meter to zero.

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Drive normally

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Drive normally

Now drive your car normally for a few days. You can continue until the fuel level drops close to reserve or around a quarter tank.

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Refill the tank

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Refill the tank

Then return to the same fuel station. If possible, use the same fuel dispenser again. Refill the tank completely and note down the exact amount of fuel filled in litres.

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Formula

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Formula

Now, check the distance shown on the trip meter and divide it by the number of litres filled. The result will be your car's actual mileage in kmpl.

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