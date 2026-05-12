Automatic vs manual car: Discover which is best for you before it's too late; Wrong choice could cost you money and comfort

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Manual cars

Manual cars give you more control over the vehicle. You shift gears yourself using the clutch and gear lever. Many driving enthusiasts still prefer manuals because they feel more connected to the car.

Manual cars are usually cheaper to buy. Maintenance costs are also lower in most cases. They often return slightly better mileage too, especially in smaller petrol cars.

But there is a downside. Daily traffic can make manual driving tiring. Constant clutch use in bumper-to-bumper traffic becomes frustrating very quickly.