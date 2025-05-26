Advertisement
NewsPhotosBetter Than AMT/AGS: Discover 3 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Includes One EV
photoDetails

Better Than AMT/AGS: Discover 3 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Includes One EV

Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: AMT or AGS is the most basic type of automatic transmission. It is cost-effective, which is why it is mostly seen in budget cars. However, many budget cars are now offering better automatic transmission options that are smoother than AMT or AGS. Generally, cars priced under Rs 8 lakh come with AMT or AGS, but if your budget is slightly above this, you can have better options.

Updated:May 26, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Automatic Transmissions

1/5
Automatic Transmissions

There are many cars available in the Rs 8 to 10 lakh (ex-showroom) price range that offer better and more appreciated automatic transmissions. This article highlights three such models. (Representative Image)

Hyundai i20

2/5
Hyundai i20

1. Hyundai i20: It is one of the best automatic cars available under Rs 10 lakh. Three of its automatic variants are available within budget, which are: i20 Magna IVT, i20 Sportz IVT, and i20 Sportz Opt IVT. 

Honda Amaze

3/5
Honda Amaze

2. Honda Amaze: The Honda Amaze with a CVT gearbox has been praised for its smooth gear shifting and sophisticated experience. Its CTV variants start at Rs 9.35 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Tiago EV

4/5
Tata Tiago EV

3. Tata Tiago EV: Two variants of Tiago EV - XE MR and XT MR - are available under Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Being an electric car, it gets a smooth automatic transmission.

Personal Experience

5/5
Personal Experience

It is a must to note that these cars have not been placed in any particular order and are shortlisted based on the author's personal experience.

Auto news
