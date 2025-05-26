Better Than AMT/AGS: Discover 3 Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh - Includes One EV

photoDetails

english

2906603

Best Automatic Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh: AMT or AGS is the most basic type of automatic transmission. It is cost-effective, which is why it is mostly seen in budget cars. However, many budget cars are now offering better automatic transmission options that are smoother than AMT or AGS. Generally, cars priced under Rs 8 lakh come with AMT or AGS, but if your budget is slightly above this, you can have better options.