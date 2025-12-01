BH Series Number Plate: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents And How To Apply - Check For Road Tax Discount!
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More: The BH series number plate system was introduced in 2021 to reduce paperwork for individuals in transferable jobs or who frequently move between states for work. The BH stands for 'Bharat', thus it’s also called the Bharat Series number plate system. It offers many benefits, but is only available to select people. Additionally, it is only available for private cars, not commercial vehicles. Now, if you wonder how to get a BH series number plate for your car, this article explains it all - the eligibility criteria, benefits, required documents, application process and more.
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate: All government employees (both central and state), bank employees and employees of private companies having offices in at least 4 states/Union Territories are eligible for the BH series number plate.
BH Series Number Plate Benefits
BH Series Number Plate Benefits: The BH series number plate comes with two major benefits, which are:
-- No need to re-register the vehicle when relocating to another state, which reduces paperwork and saves time.
-- Flexible road tax payment. It is paid in 2-year blocks. So, easy on the pocket.
Documents Required For BH Series Number Plate
Documents Required For BH Series Number Plate: The buyer will need to provide the following documents:
- PAN card
- Aadhaar card
- Official employee ID
- Form 60 (a working certificate)
- vehicle-related documents
Application Process For BH Number Plate
Application Process For BH Number Plate: The dealership will process it by submitting 'Form 20' on your behalf to the concerned authority. The BH series option has to be selected during the process. After verifying your eligibility, the authority will issue the BH number plate. Road tax and registration fees are also paid during the process.
Road Tax
Road Tax: Well, there is no road tax discount on the BH Series number plate. But it does come with a benefit. It actually reduces your financial burden while purchasing the vehicle, as initially you have to pay road tax only for the first two years.
Trending Photos