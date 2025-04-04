Advertisement
BH Series Number Plate: Discover Eligibility, Benefits, Documents, And More

BH Series Number Plate: Car number plates usually start with a two-letter state code indicating where the vehicle is registered, such as DL for Delhi, or MH for Maharashtra. This pattern is followed across all states. However, you may have come across vehicles with BH series number plates that do not begin with a state code. Instead, they feature digits followed by "BH." The BH series system was introduced in 2021 to streamline vehicle registration for individuals who frequently relocate from one state to another. If you are considering getting a BH series number plate for your new car, it is essential to understand the eligibility criteria, benefits, costs, necessary documents, and the application process.

Updated:Apr 04, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility

1/5
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Employees of the state and central government, defense personnel, bank employees, and private sector employees working for companies with offices in at least four states or union territories are eligible for the BH series number plate.

BH Series Number Plate Benefits

2/5
BH Series Number Plate Benefits: It eliminates the need for vehicle re-registration when relocating to another state for more than 12 months, reducing paperwork, time, and effort. It is valid across India, and road tax is paid in two-year installments or multiples of two, easing the financial burden at the time of purchase.

How To Apply For A BH Series Number Plate

3/5
How To Apply For A BH Series Number Plate: You can apply for a BH series number plate yourself through MoRTH's Vahan portal or seek assistance from your vehicle dealership, which will fill out Form 20 on your behalf. During the application process, you must select the BH series and make the required payments online. The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will then verify and process the application.

Required Documents For BH Series Number Plate

4/5
Required Documents For BH Series Number Plate: To apply for a BH series number plate, you need to provide your PAN card, Aadhaar card, official ID card, and Form 60 (Working Certificate), along with other necessary vehicle-related documents.

BH Series Number Plate Road Tax/Fees

5/5
BH Series Number Plate Road Tax/Fees: Road tax is paid in installments of two years or in multiples of two (four, six, or eight years). After 14 years, it is payable annually. RTO charges for vehicle registration vary by state but generally range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000, covering registration fees, hypothecation charges, number plate costs, etc.

