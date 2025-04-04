BH Series Number Plate: Discover Eligibility, Benefits, Documents, And More

photoDetails

BH Series Number Plate: Car number plates usually start with a two-letter state code indicating where the vehicle is registered, such as DL for Delhi, or MH for Maharashtra. This pattern is followed across all states. However, you may have come across vehicles with BH series number plates that do not begin with a state code. Instead, they feature digits followed by "BH." The BH series system was introduced in 2021 to streamline vehicle registration for individuals who frequently relocate from one state to another. If you are considering getting a BH series number plate for your new car, it is essential to understand the eligibility criteria, benefits, costs, necessary documents, and the application process.