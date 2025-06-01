BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents, And How To Apply - Check For Road Tax Discount!

photoDetails

How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More: The BH series number plate has many benefits, but it’s not available to everyone. There are certain eligibility criteria one must meet to get it. The Indian government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021, where 'BH' stands for 'Bharat', thus it’s also called the Bharat Series number plate system. But why was it introduced? What are its benefits? Who can apply for it? What documents are needed? And how can you get a BH series number plate? In this article, we’ll answer all these questions. But, before we go ahead, note that BH series number plates are only for private vehicles, not commercial ones.