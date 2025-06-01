BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents, And How To Apply - Check For Road Tax Discount!
How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More: The BH series number plate has many benefits, but it’s not available to everyone. There are certain eligibility criteria one must meet to get it. The Indian government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021, where 'BH' stands for 'Bharat', thus it’s also called the Bharat Series number plate system. But why was it introduced? What are its benefits? Who can apply for it? What documents are needed? And how can you get a BH series number plate? In this article, we’ll answer all these questions. But, before we go ahead, note that BH series number plates are only for private vehicles, not commercial ones.
BH Series Number Plate System
BH Series Number Plate System: It was introduced to reduce paperwork and eliminate the need to re-register a vehicle when someone moves from one state to another. As per current rules, if your vehicle is registered in one state and you use it in another state for more than 12 months, you must re-register it in the new state. This takes both time and money. But if your vehicle has a BH series number plate, you don’t need to re-register it. It is valid across the country.
BH Series Number Plate System's Key Benefits
BH Series Number Plate System's Key Benefits: Let’s understand it with an example. Suppose you have a car registered in 'X' state (standard registration) and are now relocated to 'Y' state. In that case, to use the car beyond 12 months in 'Y' state, you will have to get it re-registered there. But if your vehicle is registered under the BH series number plate system, then you won’t have to do that. It is ideal for those with transferable jobs. Another benefit is related to road tax, which will be explained later.
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: All Central and State Government employees, including defence personnel, bank employees, etc., and employees of private companies with offices in at least four states or Union Territories, are eligible for the BH series number plate.
Documents
Documents: The following are the required documents: PAN card, Aadhaar card, official employee ID, and Form 60 (a working certificate) of the concerned person.
Application Process For BH Number Plate
Application Process For BH Number Plate: The simplest process is to seek help from your dealership. The dealership will fill out the Form 20 on your behalf and submit it to the authority along with the required documents. The BH series option has to be selected during the process. The authority will verify your eligibility and issue the BH number plate. Road tax and registration fees are also paid during the process.
Road Tax
Road Tax: While there is no road tax discount on BH Series number plate, it does come with a benefit. It does not require a one-time payment of road tax for 15 years, like the regular plates. Road tax under the BH scheme is paid every two years (or in multiples of two). It reduces the financial burden at the time of car purchase. Note, after the 14th year, the tax is paid annually.
