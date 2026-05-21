BH series number plate: Eligibility, benefits, documents and how to apply - Check for road tax discount
How to get BH series number plate: The BH series number plate comes with several advantages, but it is not meant for everyone. There are specific eligibility conditions that need to be fulfilled to get one. The Indian government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021. Here, 'BH' stands for ‘Bharat’, which is why it is also known as the Bharat Series registration system. But what was the reason behind introducing it? What are its advantages? Who is eligible to apply? Which documents are required? And what is the process to get a BH series number plate? In this article, we explain all these details. However, one thing to remember is that BH series registration is only available for private vehicles and not for commercial vehicles.
BH Series Number Plate System
BH Series Number Plate System: The system was introduced to make interstate vehicle movement easier and reduce paperwork linked to re-registration. Under the standard registration system, if a vehicle registered in one state is used in another state for more than 12 months, it must be re-registered there. This process can be time-consuming and expensive. However, vehicles with BH series registration do not need fresh registration when moving between states, as the number plate remains valid across India.
BH Series Number Plate System Key Benefits
BH Series Number Plate System Key Benefits: Let's understand this with an example. Suppose your car has a regular registration from ‘X’ state and you later shift to ‘Y’ state. If you continue using the vehicle there for over a year, you will need to re-register it in the new state. But this is not required with a BH series number plate. This makes it especially useful for people with transferable jobs. Another key advantage is linked to road tax, which is explained below.
Eligibility & Documents
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Employees of Central and State Governments, defence personnel, bank employees and people working in private companies that have offices in at least four states or Union Territories can apply for a BH series number plate.
Documents Required: The required documents include PAN card, Aadhaar card, employee ID card and Form 60, which works as an employment certificate.
How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate
How To Apply For BH Series Number Plate: The easiest way is to get assistance from the car dealership. The dealer fills Form 20 on behalf of the buyer and submits it along with the required documents. During the process, the BH series option needs to be selected. After verifying eligibility, the authority issues the BH registration number. Registration charges and road tax are also paid during this process.
Road Tax Rules
Road Tax Rules: The BH series number plate does not offer a discount on road tax, but it does provide some flexibility. Unlike regular registrations, where road tax is paid for 15 years at one go, BH series owners pay tax every two years or in multiples of two years. This lowers the financial burden during vehicle purchase. After the completion of 14 years, the road tax has to be paid annually.
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