BH series number plate: Eligibility, benefits, documents and how to apply - Check for road tax discount

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How to get BH series number plate: The BH series number plate comes with several advantages, but it is not meant for everyone. There are specific eligibility conditions that need to be fulfilled to get one. The Indian government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021. Here, 'BH' stands for ‘Bharat’, which is why it is also known as the Bharat Series registration system. But what was the reason behind introducing it? What are its advantages? Who is eligible to apply? Which documents are required? And what is the process to get a BH series number plate? In this article, we explain all these details. However, one thing to remember is that BH series registration is only available for private vehicles and not for commercial vehicles.