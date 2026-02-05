BH series number plate: Eligibility, benefits, documents and how to apply - Check if there is any road tax discount

photoDetails

BH Series Number Plate: If you have ever shifted to another state with a regular number plate, you know the drill. Your car is legally allowed to run there only for about 12 months. After that, you need to re-register it, pay road tax again, and deal with the local RTO. It is slow, confusing and can also be very frustrating. This is where the BH registration system comes in. It was introduced by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) in 2021 to make life easier for people who often shift cities because of their jobs. It allows vehicle owners to use one registration number across multiple states without changing it every time they relocate. Sounds convenient, right? But not everyone is eligible. Then, who is eligible? How does it work? And does it actually save money on road tax? This article explains all of it.