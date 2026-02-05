Advertisement
BH series number plate: Eligibility, benefits, documents and how to apply - Check if there is any road tax discount
BH series number plate: Eligibility, benefits, documents and how to apply - Check if there is any road tax discount

BH Series Number Plate: If you have ever shifted to another state with a regular number plate, you know the drill. Your car is legally allowed to run there only for about 12 months. After that, you need to re-register it, pay road tax again, and deal with the local RTO. It is slow, confusing and can also be very frustrating. This is where the BH registration system comes in. It was introduced by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) in 2021 to make life easier for people who often shift cities because of their jobs. It allows vehicle owners to use one registration number across multiple states without changing it every time they relocate. Sounds convenient, right? But not everyone is eligible. Then, who is eligible? How does it work? And does it actually save money on road tax? This article explains all of it.

Updated:Feb 05, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
What is BH series number plate

What is BH series number plate

What is BH series number plate: The BH series number plate is issued for private vehicles under the BH registration system and is valid pan-India. Once the vehicle is registered under the BH registration system, it is legally eligible to operate nationwide without the need for state-wise re-registration.

Benefits of BH series:

- No re-registration when shifting states. - No paperwork. - Ideal for transferable jobs. - Cleaner and simpler ownership experience.

Who is eligible for BH number plate

Who is eligible for BH number plate

Who is eligible for BH number plate: You can apply for a BH number plate if you are a central or state government employee, a defence personnel, or an employee of a private company with offices in four or more states/UTs. That said, your employer must support the application.

Documents required for BH number plate

Documents required for BH number plate

Documents required for BH number plate: The vehicle owner needs to produce the following documents: 

- Form 20 (Application for registration) - Form 60 (Working certificate) - Official employee ID - Official letter from employer confirming eligibility - Address proof - Vehicle invoice - Insurance and PUC documents

How to apply for BH number plate

How to apply for BH number plate

How to apply for BH number plate: Application is done through the Vahan portal, usually handled by the dealership at the time of purchase. The dealership submits the Form 20 (application for registration) on your behalf to the authorities, along with the required documents. The BH series option must be selected in the application form. After approval, the BH number is issued.

Is there any discount on Road tax

Is there any discount on Road tax

Is there any discount on Road tax: There is no direct road tax discount with a BH number plate. However, the tax structure is different from the standard registration. Road tax for BH number plate vehicles is paid every two years instead of 15 years upfront. This is cheaper if you keep the car for a shorter time or move states often. Over long ownership, the total tax paid is usually similar to regular registration.

