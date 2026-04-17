BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, documents, and how to apply - Check for road tax discount! Big benefits, but not for everyone

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How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More: The BH series number plate has become quite popular lately. But many people are still confused about it. What is it? Who can get it? And is it really useful? Let's break it down. The government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021. BH stands for "Bharat". The idea was to make life easier for people who move from one state to another. Earlier, if your car was registered in one state and you shifted to another for more than a year, you had to re-register the car. That process takes time and money. With a BH number plate, you don't have to do that. Your car stays valid across India.