BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, documents, and how to apply - Check for road tax discount! Big benefits, but not for everyone
How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More: The BH series number plate has become quite popular lately. But many people are still confused about it. What is it? Who can get it? And is it really useful? Let's break it down. The government introduced the BH series number plate system in 2021. BH stands for "Bharat". The idea was to make life easier for people who move from one state to another. Earlier, if your car was registered in one state and you shifted to another for more than a year, you had to re-register the car. That process takes time and money. With a BH number plate, you don't have to do that. Your car stays valid across India.
BH Series Number Plate Key Benefits
BH Series Number Plate Key Benefits: Let's understand why this is useful. Imagine your job requires you to move states often. With a normal number plate, every time you shift states, you will have to deal with paperwork and re-registration. But with BH series, you skip all that. Just move to any state and drive your vehicle freely. That's why it is perfect for people with transferable jobs. So, it saves time, paperwork and money. Another benefit is related to road tax, which will be explained later.
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Not everyone can get the BH series number plate. There are some rules. You are eligible if you are a central or state government employee. This includes defence and bank employees. Private sector employees can also apply, but only if their company has offices in at least four states or union territories. Also, BH series number plates are only for private vehicles, not commercial ones.
BH Series Number Plate Documents
BH Series Number Plate Documents: You need your PAN card, Aadhaar card, employee ID, and a working certificate (Form 60).
Application Process for BH Number Plate
Application Process for BH Number Plate: The application process is also simple. The car dealership will help you with it. You only need to ask the dealership to get your car registered for a BH series number plate. They fill out the required form along with the documents. Once your form is submitted, the concerned authority will verify the details and issue a BH number plate.
BH Series Number Plate Road tax
BH Series Number Plate Road tax: There is no direct discount on road tax. But the payment method is different. With regular number plates, you pay road tax for 15 years in one go. With BH series, you pay it every two years. This reduces the upfront cost when buying a car. After 14 years, the tax is paid yearly.
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