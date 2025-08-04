BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Key Benefits, Required Documents And Application Process - Check For Road Tax Discount
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility, Key Benefits, Required Documents And Application Process: The BH Series number plate comes with many benefits, but it’s not for everyone. Only certain people can apply for it, based on eligibility set by the government. The BH Series (where "BH" stands for Bharat) was launched in 2021 under the Bharat Series number plate system. But why was this special plate introduced? What are its benefits, who can apply, and what documents are needed? And how do you get one? We’ll answer all these questions here. However, before we proceed, please note that this number plate is only available for private vehicles, not commercial ones.
BH Series Number Plate System
BH Series Number Plate System: The BH Series was introduced to make life easier for people who move between states often. Under the regular system, if your car is registered in one state and you shift to another state and use the vehicle there for over 12 months, you’re required to re-register it in the respective state. This process is not only time-consuming but also adds to your expenses. With a BH Series plate, re-registration isn’t required. It’s valid all across India. That’s what makes it so convenient.
BH Series Number Plate's Key Benefits
BH Series Number Plate's Key Benefits: Let’s say your car is registered in State A, and you move to State B for work. If you don’t have a BH plate, you’ll need to go through the hassle of re-registration within one year. But with a BH plate, you’re free to use the vehicle without that worry. This makes it a great choice for people in transferable jobs, like government employees or those working in companies with offices in multiple states. Plus, there's a benefit when it comes to paying road tax, which we’ll explain further in the article.
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Not everyone is eligible for the BH number plate. You must fall into one of these categories:
-- Central or State Government employees
-- Defence personnel
-- Employees of banks or other public sector units
-- Private sector employees whose company has offices in at least four states or Union Territories.
Required Documents
Required Documents: To apply, you’ll need your PAN card, Aadhaar card, official employee ID and Form 60 (working certificate) issued by your employer.
How To Apply For BH Number Plate
How To Apply For BH Number Plate: The easiest way is through your car dealership. They’ll fill out Form 20 for you and submit it to the RTO along with the required documents. The BH series option has to be selected during the application process. After submission, the authorities will check your eligibility, and once everything is verified, your BH number plate will be issued. Registration and road tax payments are paid during the process.
Road Tax
Road Tax: While the BH Series doesn’t offer any tax discount, it changes how you pay the tax. Normally, you pay road tax in one go for 15 years. But with the BH Series, you only pay it every two years (or in multiples of two). This spreads out the cost and lowers the upfront financial burden when buying a car. After the vehicle crosses 14 years of age, road tax is paid annually.
