BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Benefits, Documents And How To Apply - Explained

photoDetails

english

2957520

BH Series Number Plate Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And Application Process: Have you heard about the BH Series number plate for cars? It's something pretty useful, but not everyone can get it. Only certain people can apply for BH Series number plate. The BH Series stands for Bharat Series. The government launched it in 2021 under the Bharat Series number plate system. Now, if you are planning to buy a new car and wish to have a BH series number plate for that, this article is for you. Here, you will learn about the BH Series Number Plate, including its eligibility, benefits, documents, application process and more. Notably, this number plate is only available for private vehicles, not commercial ones.