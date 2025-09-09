BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Benefits, Documents And How To Apply - Explained
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And Application Process: Have you heard about the BH Series number plate for cars? It's something pretty useful, but not everyone can get it. Only certain people can apply for BH Series number plate. The BH Series stands for Bharat Series. The government launched it in 2021 under the Bharat Series number plate system. Now, if you are planning to buy a new car and wish to have a BH series number plate for that, this article is for you. Here, you will learn about the BH Series Number Plate, including its eligibility, benefits, documents, application process and more. Notably, this number plate is only available for private vehicles, not commercial ones.
Key Benefits
Key Benefits: Normally, if your car is registered in one state and you move to another permanently, you will have to re-register it there after a year. That’s a big hassle. You have to deal with paperwork, pay fees, and it takes time. But with the BH Series plate, you don’t need to re-register your car when you move across states. It is valid across India, which is super convenient.
Eligibility
Eligibility: Now, who should really go for it? The BH plate is ideal if your job makes you move from state to state often. Like government employees, defence personnel or people working in banks or big companies with offices in 4 or more states. All such people are eligible for it.
Required Documents
Required Documents: You’ll need a few documents to apply for it. You must have your PAN card, Aadhaar card, your work ID, and a Form 60 (work certificate) from your employer.
How To Apply
How To Apply: The easiest way to get this number plate is through your car dealer. They help you fill out Form 20 and submit it to the RTO with all your documents. The dealer will choose the BH Series option while applying. Then, the RTO checks if you're eligible, and if all is good, you'll get your BH number plate.
Road Tax
Road Tax: Normally, you pay road tax in one big amount for 15 years. But with the BH Series, you pay it every two years. This makes it easier on your pocket because you don’t have to pay it all up front. After 14 years, you will pay it annually. Notably, no road tax discount is given to BH series users.
