BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply
How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Benefits, Eligibility, Documents And More: The BH Series number plate comes with many benefits. But not everyone can get it. Only people who meet certain criteria are eligible. The BH Series number plate system was launched in 2021. ‘BH’ stands for ‘Bharat’, which is why it's also called the Bharat Series number plate system. But why was it started? What are the benefits? Who can apply? What documents do you need? How can you apply? This article answers all these questions. But first, note that the BH number plate is only for private vehicles, not commercial ones.
BH Series Number Plate System
BH Series Number Plate System: Normally, when you move from one state to another and use your vehicle there for more than 12 months, you have to re-register it in the new state. This process takes time, money, and paperwork. But the BH Series number plate solves this problem. If your vehicle has a BH number plate, you can use it anywhere in India without re-registering it. It's perfect for people with transferable jobs.
BH Series Number Plate Key Benefits
BH Series Number Plate Key Benefits: Let’s say you have a car registered (under the regular registration system) in State X. You are now relocated to State Y. With a regular number plate, you must re-register your car in State Y after 12 months. But if you have a BH number plate, you don’t need to do so. It stays valid across the country. One more benefit is related to the road tax, which we’ll explain later.
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: All government employees (Central or State), bank employees, and employees of private companies with offices in at least four states or Union Territories are eligible for it.
Documents Required
Documents Required: To apply for a BH Series number plate, you need:
- PAN Card - Aadhaar Card - Form 20 - Official employee ID - Form 60 (a work certificate from your employer)
How To Apply For A BH Series Number Plate
How To Apply For A BH Series Number Plate: The easiest way is to apply through your car dealership. They will fill out Form 20 on your behalf and submit it to the transport authority along with the required documents. During this process, they will select the BH number plate option. The transport office will verify your eligibility and issue the BH number plate. Road tax and registration fees must be paid during the process.
Road Tax
Road Tax: There is no discount on road tax for BH Series vehicles. But you don’t have to pay it all at once for 15 years. Instead, you pay it every two years, or in multiples of two. This makes the car more affordable during purchase. After 14 years, the road tax must be paid yearly.
