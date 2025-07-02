BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply

photoDetails

english

2925250

How To Get BH Series Number Plate - Benefits, Eligibility, Documents And More: The BH Series number plate comes with many benefits. But not everyone can get it. Only people who meet certain criteria are eligible. The BH Series number plate system was launched in 2021. ‘BH’ stands for ‘Bharat’, which is why it's also called the Bharat Series number plate system. But why was it started? What are the benefits? Who can apply? What documents do you need? How can you apply? This article answers all these questions. But first, note that the BH number plate is only for private vehicles, not commercial ones.