BH Series Number Plate Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply

photoDetails

english

BH Series Number Plate: A BH Series number plate on a car immediately grabs attention. Why? The reason is simple. It looks different from a regular number plate, and only a limited number of people can have it. BH stands for Bharat, representing that the vehicle can be used in any part of the country without the need for re-registration. The Bharat number plate was first introduced in 2022 to help people who have transferable jobs or frequently move between states for work.

Now, coming to what you are here for. How can someone get a BH series number plate for a car? This will be explained further in the article, along with eligibility, benefits and documents required for the BH series number plate. Notably, it is only available for private cars, not commercial vehicles.