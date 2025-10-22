Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2974929https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/bh-series-number-plate-explained-eligibility-benefits-documents-and-more-check-how-to-apply-2974929
NewsPhotosBH Series Number Plate Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply
photoDetails

BH Series Number Plate Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply

BH Series Number Plate: A BH Series number plate on a car immediately grabs attention. Why? The reason is simple. It looks different from a regular number plate, and only a limited number of people can have it. BH stands for Bharat, representing that the vehicle can be used in any part of the country without the need for re-registration. The Bharat number plate was first introduced in 2022 to help people who have transferable jobs or frequently move between states for work.

Now, coming to what you are here for. How can someone get a BH series number plate for a car? This will be explained further in the article, along with eligibility, benefits and documents required for the BH series number plate. Notably, it is only available for private cars, not commercial vehicles.

Updated:Oct 22, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Eligibility

1/5
Eligibility

BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Individuals eligible for the BH series number plate include:

-- Central and State Government employees

-- Employees of Central/State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

-- Defence personnel.

-- Bank employees and staff in government administrative services​

-- Private sector employees whose companies have offices in a minimum of 4 states or Union Territories.

Follow Us

Benefits

2/5
Benefits

BH Series Number Plate Benefits: The BH series number plate offers several benefits, such as:

-- No need to re-register your vehicle on relocation to another state.​

-- Road tax payment is flexible. It is paid in 2-year blocks (or multiples).

-- Reduced paperwork when moving to a new state.

Follow Us

Documents

3/5
Documents

BH Series Number Plate Documents Required: You will need the following documents to apply:

-- Aadhaar card

-- Official employment ID card 

-- Employment certificate (Form 60) 

-- Vehicle-related documents

Follow Us

How to Apply

4/5
How to Apply

How to Apply BH Series Number Plate: Ask your dealership to register your vehicle under the BH series registration system. They will fill out Form 20 on the Vahan portal and submit it along with the required documents.

Follow Us

BH Series Number Plate

5/5
BH Series Number Plate

The BH series option has to be selected during the process. The road tax for two years (or in multiples of two) must be paid online. Authorities will then verify your eligibility and approve the application.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
Shubman Gill
9 Captains Who Lost Their First Match in All Three Formats In Men's International Cricket: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Rizwan And...
camera icon13
title
Bhai Dooj 2025
Bhai Dooj 2025 Horoscope: Gifts For Sisters This Bhai Dooj Based On Their Zodiac Sign
camera icon6
title
fuel cheaper than water
Fuel Is Cheaper Than Water In THESE 6 Countries- Price Of Fuel Is $0.58 Per Litre And Bottled Water Costs $1.20 Per Litre In...
camera icon7
title
World’s oldest living animal
Meet Jonathan, World’s Oldest Living Animal — Older Than Invention Of Light Bulb, Telephone, And Car; Holds Guinness World Record, Know The Age Of Species
camera icon9
title
Louvre heist
The Louvre Heist: Have A Look At 8 Items Stolen From Museum That Belong To French Royals