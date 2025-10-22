BH Series Number Plate Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, Documents And More - Check How To Apply
BH Series Number Plate: A BH Series number plate on a car immediately grabs attention. Why? The reason is simple. It looks different from a regular number plate, and only a limited number of people can have it. BH stands for Bharat, representing that the vehicle can be used in any part of the country without the need for re-registration. The Bharat number plate was first introduced in 2022 to help people who have transferable jobs or frequently move between states for work.
Now, coming to what you are here for. How can someone get a BH series number plate for a car? This will be explained further in the article, along with eligibility, benefits and documents required for the BH series number plate. Notably, it is only available for private cars, not commercial vehicles.
Eligibility
BH Series Number Plate Eligibility: Individuals eligible for the BH series number plate include:
-- Central and State Government employees
-- Employees of Central/State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)
-- Defence personnel.
-- Bank employees and staff in government administrative services
-- Private sector employees whose companies have offices in a minimum of 4 states or Union Territories.
Benefits
BH Series Number Plate Benefits: The BH series number plate offers several benefits, such as:
-- No need to re-register your vehicle on relocation to another state.
-- Road tax payment is flexible. It is paid in 2-year blocks (or multiples).
-- Reduced paperwork when moving to a new state.
Documents
BH Series Number Plate Documents Required: You will need the following documents to apply:
-- Aadhaar card
-- Official employment ID card
-- Employment certificate (Form 60)
-- Vehicle-related documents
How to Apply
How to Apply BH Series Number Plate: Ask your dealership to register your vehicle under the BH series registration system. They will fill out Form 20 on the Vahan portal and submit it along with the required documents.
BH Series Number Plate
The BH series option has to be selected during the process. The road tax for two years (or in multiples of two) must be paid online. Authorities will then verify your eligibility and approve the application.
