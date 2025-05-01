Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2893989https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/bh-series-number-plate-for-cars-benefits-eligibility-documents-and-how-to-apply-2893989
NewsPhotosBH Series Number Plate For Cars: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents, And How To Apply
photoDetails

BH Series Number Plate For Cars: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents, And How To Apply

BH Series Number Plate - How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, Fees & Documents: Unlike traditional number plates that begin with a state code like UP (Uttar Pradesh), DL (Delhi), or MH (Maharashtra), the BH series plates start with the registration year followed by “BH”, which stands for Bharat. Introduced in 2021, this system was designed to simplify interstate vehicle movement for individuals who frequently relocate due to work. Cars with BH number plates can operate across India without requiring re-registration, making them ideal for those with transferable jobs. Here's a guide to eligibility, benefits, the application process, documents required, and applicable fees for getting a BH series number plate. Note that the BH number plate is available only for private vehicles, not for commercial ones.

Updated:May 01, 2025, 02:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate

1/5
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate

Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate: This registration system caters to individuals who often shift between states due to job requirements. Eligible applicants include employees of the central or state government, defence personnel, bank employees, and private sector employees whose companies have offices in at least four states or union territories.

Follow Us

Key Benefits Of BH Number Plates

2/5
Key Benefits Of BH Number Plates

Key Benefits Of BH Number Plates: Normally, if a car is driven in another state (other than the state where it is registered) for more than 12 months, it must be re-registered. However, with a BH series plate, this requirement is waived, allowing uninterrupted vehicle use nationwide. This eliminates the hassle of repeated paperwork and re-registration processes.

Follow Us

3/5

Application Process For BH Number Plate: There are two ways to apply for a BH series number plate: either by yourself through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Vahan portal or with the help of your car dealership, which is often the preferred route.

The dealership usually handles the submission of Form 20 on your behalf.

Private-sector employees must provide Form 60 (a working certificate) along with their official employee ID.

During the process, select the BH series option, pay the required tax and registration fees online.

The RTO will then verify your eligibility and, upon approval, issue the BH number plate.

Follow Us

Documents Required

4/5
Documents Required

Documents Required: Applicants need to submit the following documents:

PAN card

Aadhaar card

Official employee ID

Form 60

Follow Us

Road Tax

5/5
Road Tax

Road Tax: Road tax under the BH scheme is paid every two years (or in multiples of two), rather than the one-time payment for 15 years typical of regular plates. After the 14th year, the tax is paid annually. Registration fees vary from state to state.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
Why May 1 Is Celebrated As Maharashtra Day – History & Significance | See Pics
camera icon5
title
Auto news
5 Cars That Offer 30+ Km Mileage - Includes One 5-Star Safety-Rated Model
camera icon20
title
IPL 2025
CSK Qualification Scenario: Can MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2025 Playoffs After Defeat Against Punjab Kings?
camera icon11
title
Marco Jansen
Happy Birthday Marco Jansen: All About Punjab Kings' All-Rounder's Love Story With Moyika Human - In Pics
camera icon10
title
ITR 1
ITR-1, ITR-4 Forms For AY 2025-26 Notified: 9 Major Changes Income Tax Filers Should Know
NEWS ON ONE CLICK