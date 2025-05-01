BH Series Number Plate For Cars: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents, And How To Apply
BH Series Number Plate - How To Apply, Eligibility, Benefits, Fees & Documents: Unlike traditional number plates that begin with a state code like UP (Uttar Pradesh), DL (Delhi), or MH (Maharashtra), the BH series plates start with the registration year followed by “BH”, which stands for Bharat. Introduced in 2021, this system was designed to simplify interstate vehicle movement for individuals who frequently relocate due to work. Cars with BH number plates can operate across India without requiring re-registration, making them ideal for those with transferable jobs. Here's a guide to eligibility, benefits, the application process, documents required, and applicable fees for getting a BH series number plate. Note that the BH number plate is available only for private vehicles, not for commercial ones.
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate
Eligibility For BH Series Number Plate: This registration system caters to individuals who often shift between states due to job requirements. Eligible applicants include employees of the central or state government, defence personnel, bank employees, and private sector employees whose companies have offices in at least four states or union territories.
Key Benefits Of BH Number Plates
Key Benefits Of BH Number Plates: Normally, if a car is driven in another state (other than the state where it is registered) for more than 12 months, it must be re-registered. However, with a BH series plate, this requirement is waived, allowing uninterrupted vehicle use nationwide. This eliminates the hassle of repeated paperwork and re-registration processes.
Application Process For BH Number Plate: There are two ways to apply for a BH series number plate: either by yourself through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Vahan portal or with the help of your car dealership, which is often the preferred route.
The dealership usually handles the submission of Form 20 on your behalf.
Private-sector employees must provide Form 60 (a working certificate) along with their official employee ID.
During the process, select the BH series option, pay the required tax and registration fees online.
The RTO will then verify your eligibility and, upon approval, issue the BH number plate.
Documents Required
Documents Required: Applicants need to submit the following documents:
PAN card
Aadhaar card
Official employee ID
Form 60
Road Tax
Road Tax: Road tax under the BH scheme is paid every two years (or in multiples of two), rather than the one-time payment for 15 years typical of regular plates. After the 14th year, the tax is paid annually. Registration fees vary from state to state.
Trending Photos