BH Series Number Plate For Cars: Benefits, Eligibility, Documents, And How To Apply

Application Process For BH Number Plate: There are two ways to apply for a BH series number plate: either by yourself through the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Vahan portal or with the help of your car dealership, which is often the preferred route.

The dealership usually handles the submission of Form 20 on your behalf.

Private-sector employees must provide Form 60 (a working certificate) along with their official employee ID.

During the process, select the BH series option, pay the required tax and registration fees online.

The RTO will then verify your eligibility and, upon approval, issue the BH number plate.