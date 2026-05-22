Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's cheapest 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage, 360-degree camera, 5-star safety, sunroof, ventilated seats & more

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India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage: Gone are the days when big cars meant poor fuel efficiency. Modern technology has changed the game completely. Today, there are vehicles in India that are nearly as big as the Toyota Fortuner and still deliver mileage close to the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Two popular examples are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

While the Toyota Fortuner generally offers a real-world mileage of around 11-13 kmpl and the Alto delivers roughly 20-22 kmpl, the Hycross and Invicto claim fuel efficiency figures of more than 23 kmpl. This is possible because both MPVs use strong hybrid technology.

Apart from fuel efficiency, these models also come loaded with modern features and are available in both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts. So, if you want a car that is almost as big as the Fortuner but also offers great mileage, the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto can be good options.

Additionally, both models offer strong safety as they have earned 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings. Here's a closer look at both vehicles.