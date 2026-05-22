Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's cheapest 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage, 360-degree camera, 5-star safety, sunroof, ventilated seats & more
India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage: Gone are the days when big cars meant poor fuel efficiency. Modern technology has changed the game completely. Today, there are vehicles in India that are nearly as big as the Toyota Fortuner and still deliver mileage close to the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10. Two popular examples are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
While the Toyota Fortuner generally offers a real-world mileage of around 11-13 kmpl and the Alto delivers roughly 20-22 kmpl, the Hycross and Invicto claim fuel efficiency figures of more than 23 kmpl. This is possible because both MPVs use strong hybrid technology.
Apart from fuel efficiency, these models also come loaded with modern features and are available in both 7-seater and 8-seater layouts. So, if you want a car that is almost as big as the Fortuner but also offers great mileage, the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Suzuki Invicto can be good options.
Additionally, both models offer strong safety as they have earned 5-star Bharat NCAP ratings. Here's a closer look at both vehicles.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: It is offered in more than 20 variants and is priced between Rs 19.53 lakh and Rs 32.38 lakh. The hybrid 8-seater versions start from Rs 26.81 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Innova Hycross Mileage
Innova Hycross Mileage: The MPV is available with two engine options. The 2.0-litre petrol hybrid paired with an e-CVT gearbox delivers a claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl. Toyota also offers a regular 2.0-litre petrol engine with a CVT transmission.
Toyota Innova Hycross Features
Toyota Innova Hycross Features: It is among the most feature-loaded cars in its segment. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument display, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, ADAS and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The Maruti Invicto is available in three variants: Zeta Plus 7Str, Zeta Plus 8Str and Alpha Plus 7Str. These are priced at Rs 24.97 lakh, Rs 25.02 lakh and Rs 28.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage and Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage and Features: The Invicto uses the same strong hybrid petrol powertrain as the Innova Hycross with a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. It comes with a single engine option. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera and several other premium features.
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