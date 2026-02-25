Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl fuel efficiency, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more
Affordable 8-seater cars: The Toyota Fortuner has a cult following, but it commands a huge premium, with the top-end variant costing almost Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, it lacks many modern features and delivers relatively low real-world mileage of approximately 11-13 kmpl with the diesel engine and 7-10 kmpl with the petrol engine. Yet, it still attracts buyers. But what if you want a car as big as a Fortuner with the mileage of a Maruti Alto? There are two such options available at nearly half the price of the Fortuner. These are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Both models come in 7- and 8-seater configurations, and have earned a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: It is priced between Rs 19,15,000 and Rs 32,38,000. The 8-seater hybrid variants start from Rs 26,35,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Innova Hycross Mileage
Innova Hycross Mileage: The 2-litre petrol hybrid with e-CVT powertrain offers a claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl. A non-hybrid 2-liter petrol engine option is also available.
Toyota Innova Hycross Features
Toyota Innova Hycross Features: It offers several modern features like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: It is a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced between Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.61 lakh. The 8-seater variant costs Rs 25.02 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage and Features: It comes with a 2.0L hybrid petrol engine paired with an e-CVT, offering a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, a panoramic sunroof, and more, depending on the variant.
