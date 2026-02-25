Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl fuel efficiency, 5-star safety, sunroof, 360-degree camera & more

photoDetails

Affordable 8-seater cars: The Toyota Fortuner has a cult following, but it commands a huge premium, with the top-end variant costing almost Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). That said, it lacks many modern features and delivers relatively low real-world mileage of approximately 11-13 kmpl with the diesel engine and 7-10 kmpl with the petrol engine. Yet, it still attracts buyers. But what if you want a car as big as a Fortuner with the mileage of a Maruti Alto? There are two such options available at nearly half the price of the Fortuner. These are the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto. Both models come in 7- and 8-seater configurations, and have earned a 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP.