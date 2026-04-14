Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage, sunroof, 360-degree camera, 5-star safety, ventilated seats & more
India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage: Gone are the days when big cars meant lower mileage. Now, technology has evolved to deliver higher fuel efficiency. There are cars in the Indian market that are almost as big as the Toyota Fortuner and offer mileage like the Maruti Alto. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.
While Fortuner and Alto deliver real-world mileage of approximately 11-13 kmpl and 20-22 kmpl, respectively, Hycross and Invicto offer a claimed mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid technology. Not just that, both models are well-equipped with modern features and offer two seating configurations: 7- and 8-seaters.
So, if you are looking for an almost Fortuner-sized car without compromising on mileage, the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto could be your best options. Additionally, both vehicles bet high on safety with 5-star ratings from Bharat NCAP. Let's take a closer look.
Toyota Innova Hycross
Toyota Innova Hycross: Available in more than 20 variants, the Innova Hycross is priced between Rs 19,53,000 and Rs 32,38,000. Its 8-seater hybrid trims start from Rs 26,81,000. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.
Innova Hycross Mileage
Innova Hycross Mileage: It comes with two engine options. The 2-litre petrol hybrid with e-CVT offers a claimed mileage of up to 23.24 kmpl. There is also a non-hybrid 2-litre petrol engine option with a CVT gearbox.
Toyota Innova Hycross Features
Toyota Innova Hycross Features: It is one of the most feature-loaded cars in the segment. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats a 360-degree camera, ADAS, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto: The MPV comes in three variants: Zeta Plus 7Str, Zeta Plus 8Str and Alpha Plus 7Str. These are priced at Rs 24.97 lakh, Rs 25.02 lakh, and Rs 28.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage and Features
Maruti Suzuki Invicto Mileage and Features: The MPV shares its strong hybrid petrol engine with the Innova Hycross. It offers a claimed mileage of 23.24 kmpl. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and more.
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