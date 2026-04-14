Big as Fortuner, mileage like Alto! Discover India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage, sunroof, 360-degree camera, 5-star safety, ventilated seats & more

photoDetails

english

3037098

India's most affordable 8-seater cars with 23+ kmpl mileage: Gone are the days when big cars meant lower mileage. Now, technology has evolved to deliver higher fuel efficiency. There are cars in the Indian market that are almost as big as the Toyota Fortuner and offer mileage like the Maruti Alto. These include the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto.

While Fortuner and Alto deliver real-world mileage of approximately 11-13 kmpl and 20-22 kmpl, respectively, Hycross and Invicto offer a claimed mileage of over 23 kmpl, thanks to their strong hybrid technology. Not just that, both models are well-equipped with modern features and offer two seating configurations: 7- and 8-seaters.

So, if you are looking for an almost Fortuner-sized car without compromising on mileage, the Toyota Innova Hycross and the Maruti Suzuki Invicto could be your best options. Additionally, both vehicles bet high on safety with 5-star ratings from Bharat NCAP. Let's take a closer look.