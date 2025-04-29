Black Magic Of Car Tyres: Discover Why Tyres Are Black Despite Being Made Of White Rubber

photoDetails

Why Tyres Are Black: Alright, let's talk about something we see every day but might not think much about: why are car tyres black? The cars, bikes, scooters, buses, or any other vehicle we see on the roads have black tyres. So, is this just a matter of aesthetics, or is there something else like black magic? Hahaha, relax, there is nothing like that. The black color of the tyres is directly related to their durability and safety. Let's know more about it.