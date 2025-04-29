Advertisement
NewsPhotosBlack Magic Of Car Tyres: Discover Why Tyres Are Black Despite Being Made Of White Rubber
Black Magic Of Car Tyres: Discover Why Tyres Are Black Despite Being Made Of White Rubber

Why Tyres Are Black: Alright, let's talk about something we see every day but might not think much about: why are car tyres black? The cars, bikes, scooters, buses, or any other vehicle we see on the roads have black tyres. So, is this just a matter of aesthetics, or is there something else like black magic? Hahaha, relax, there is nothing like that. The black color of the tyres is directly related to their durability and safety. Let's know more about it.

Updated:Apr 29, 2025, 08:04 AM IST
Harsh Conditions

1/7
Harsh Conditions

Think about what tyres go through – constant friction with the road, exposure to heat, sunlight, and all sorts of debris. This means that tyres have to endure harsh conditions during their lifetime.

Rubber

2/7
Rubber

Rubber, in its natural state, is actually a milky white color substance, which isn't strong enough on its own to withstand the harsh conditions tyres face. It would wear down quickly, wouldn't have much grip, and would be quite vulnerable, compromising overall safety. 

Key Reasons

3/7
Key Reasons

So, to make tyres durable and safe, manufacturers add a crucial ingredient called carbon black. This is where the black color comes from. Below are the key reasons why carbon black is added to tyre rubber:

Strength and Durability

4/7
Strength and Durability

Strength and Durability: Carbon black significantly increases the tyre's resistance to tearing, cracking, and abrasion, making it last much longer.

Enhanced Grip

5/7
Enhanced Grip

Enhanced Grip: Carbon black helps to achieve better traction, which is essential for safe acceleration, braking, and cornering.

Heat Dissipation

6/7
Heat Dissipation

Heat Dissipation: Carbon black helps to conduct and dissipate the heat away from the tyres, preventing them from overheating.

UV Protection

7/7
UV Protection

UV Protection: Carbon black reduces the effect of harsh UVs, protecting the tyre from premature degradation.

