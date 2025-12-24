Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2999676https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/black-vs-white-vs-red-car-which-one-should-you-buy-explained-2999676
NewsPhotosBlack Vs White Vs Red Car: Which One Should You Buy - Explained
photoDetails

Black Vs White Vs Red Car: Which One Should You Buy - Explained

Black Vs White Vs Red Car: Choosing a car colour may sound simple. But it affects more than just looks. Black, white, and red are among the most popular colour choices for car buyers in India. Each colour sends a different message. Each also comes with its own pros and cons. The right colour can change how often you clean your car, how hot it feels inside, and even how easy it is to sell later. Some colours look classy. Some grab attention. Some are practical. So before you sign the cheque, it helps to know what each colour really offers in daily use. Here's a clear and simple breakdown to help you decide.

Updated:Dec 24, 2025, 05:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Black Colour

1/5
Black Colour

Black Colour: Black cars look premium and powerful. They suit luxury sedans and big SUVs very well. A black car looks stunning when clean. But there's a catch. It shows dust, scratches, and swirl marks very easily. In summers, black cars also heat up faster. That means a hotter cabin and more use of the AC. If you love detailing and don’t mind frequent washes, black can be rewarding.

Follow Us

White Colour

2/5
White Colour

White Colour: White cars are the most practical choice. They reflect heat better. This keeps the cabin a little cooler, especially in Indian weather. White cars are easier to maintain and hide minor scratches well. They also have strong resale value. That's why taxis and family cars often come in white. However, some people find white cars boring.

Follow Us

Red Colour

3/5
Red Colour

Red Colour: Red cars are for those who want attention. Red looks sporty and youthful. It suits hatchbacks, compact SUVs, and performance cars. A red car stands out in traffic and photographs well. The downside is resale. Red is a personal choice, so the buyer pool is smaller. Some shades of red also fade faster if parked in direct sunlight often.

Follow Us

Which One Should You Buy

4/5
Which One Should You Buy

Which One Should You Buy: While the colour choice is subjective, the recommendation is: Choose black if you want a bold and premium look and don’t mind upkeep. Pick white if you want better resale value and low maintenance. Go for red if you want your car to reflect your personality and stand out.

Follow Us

Best Colour

5/5
Best Colour

In the end, the best colour is the one you'll enjoy seeing every single day.

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon6
title
Christmas 2025
Christmas 2025 New OTT Releases This Week: From Stranger Things Season 5 To Baahubali: The Epic- Check Full List
camera icon10
title
IAS success story
From Corporate Desk To IAS: Meet Vishaka Yadav, Who Quit Her Job To Prepare For UPSC Without Coaching, Failed Twice But Cleared Exam On Her Third Attempt; Her AIR Is….
camera icon5
title
Auto news
Black Vs White Vs Red Car: Which One Should You Buy - Explained
camera icon10
title
IPL
IPL 2026: Predicted Opening Pairs Of CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, GT, RR, DC, PBKS - In Pics
camera icon8
title
EPFO
EPFO 3.0: Check 7 Partial Withdrawal Rules For Unemployment, Pension, Advance Claims