Bored of your car's colour? Here's how to change it legally in India
Spending years with the same car colour can get old. Maybe you bought a white sedan and now want something bolder. Maybe you just want a fresh look. Whatever the reason, you can legally change your car's colour in India. But there's a process you need to follow, and skipping it can land you in trouble. The change must be officially recorded on your vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC). Driving a car whose colour does not match the one mentioned on the RC is a violation of the rules and can attract a challan. Here's the process you need to follow to get your car's colour changed legally.
Step 1
Step 1: Visit the RTO where your car is registered. Submit an application requesting permission for a colour change. Pay the applicable fee, if any. Carry your original RC, car insurance, Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), and a valid ID proof. In the application form, you need to specify the colour you want your car to be repainted in.
Step 2
Step 2: The RTO will inspect your vehicle to verify the current colour and confirm the details before approving the change. Once the inspection is complete, the RTO will approve the request.
Step 3
Step 3: After that, you can get your car repainted in the approved colour at a professional workshop. Keep the receipt and any documentation from the painter.
Step 4
Step 4: After the repaint, submit the required documents to the RTO to get your RC updated with the new colour. The RTO officials will physically verify the new colour of the car. This step is non-negotiable.
Check with your bank
One more thing worth knowing: If your car is under a loan, check with your bank or financier before making the change. Some lenders have conditions regarding major modifications.
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