Bored of your car's colour? Here's how to change it legally in India

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Spending years with the same car colour can get old. Maybe you bought a white sedan and now want something bolder. Maybe you just want a fresh look. Whatever the reason, you can legally change your car's colour in India. But there's a process you need to follow, and skipping it can land you in trouble. The change must be officially recorded on your vehicle's Registration Certificate (RC). Driving a car whose colour does not match the one mentioned on the RC is a violation of the rules and can attract a challan. Here's the process you need to follow to get your car's colour changed legally.