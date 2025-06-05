Advertisement
Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025

India’s 10 Best-Selling SUVs In May 2025: Maruti Brezza emerged as the top-selling SUV in May 2025, replacing the Hyundai Creta, which slipped to second spot. The Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N, combined, secured third position, followed by the Maruti Fronx and Tata Punch for the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. The Mahindra XUV3XO ranked 10th. Let's have a look at the top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2025.

Updated:Jun 05, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Maruti Brezza

1. Maruti Brezza: 15,566 units

Hyundai Creta

2. Hyundai Creta: 14,860 units

Scorpio

3. Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N: 14,401 units

Maruti Fronx

4. Maruti Fronx: 13,584 units

Tata Punch

5. Tata Punch: 13,133 units

Tata Nexon

6. Tata Nexon: 13,096 units

Thar Roxx

7. Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx: 10,389 units

Mahindra Bolero

8. Mahindra Bolero: 8,942 units

Kia Sonet

9. Kia Sonet: 8,054 units

Mahindra XUV3XO

10. Mahindra XUV3XO: 7,952 units

