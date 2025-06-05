Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025
India’s 10 Best-Selling SUVs In May 2025: Maruti Brezza emerged as the top-selling SUV in May 2025, replacing the Hyundai Creta, which slipped to second spot. The Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N, combined, secured third position, followed by the Maruti Fronx and Tata Punch for the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. The Mahindra XUV3XO ranked 10th. Let's have a look at the top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2025.
Maruti Brezza
1. Maruti Brezza: 15,566 units
Hyundai Creta
2. Hyundai Creta: 14,860 units
Scorpio
3. Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N: 14,401 units
Maruti Fronx
4. Maruti Fronx: 13,584 units
Tata Punch
5. Tata Punch: 13,133 units
Tata Nexon
6. Tata Nexon: 13,096 units
Thar Roxx
7. Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx: 10,389 units
Mahindra Bolero
8. Mahindra Bolero: 8,942 units
Kia Sonet
9. Kia Sonet: 8,054 units
Mahindra XUV3XO
10. Mahindra XUV3XO: 7,952 units
