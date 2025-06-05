Brezza Beats Creta, Scorpio Kicks Punch, Mahindra XUV3XO Tops From Bottom - 10 Best Selling SUVs In May 2025

photoDetails

english

India’s 10 Best-Selling SUVs In May 2025: Maruti Brezza emerged as the top-selling SUV in May 2025, replacing the Hyundai Creta, which slipped to second spot. The Mahindra Scorpio and Scorpio-N, combined, secured third position, followed by the Maruti Fronx and Tata Punch for the 4th and 5th spots, respectively. The Mahindra XUV3XO ranked 10th. Let's have a look at the top 10 best-selling SUVs in May 2025.