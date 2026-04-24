BSA Scrambler 650 photo gallery: Design, engine and more

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3040513

BSA Scrambler 650: The BSA Scrambler 650 has finally been launched in India. Based on the Gold Star 650 platform, it gets several ergonomic and hardware changes to suit its scrambler role. It is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom). From design to engine and hardware, here's a quick look at the bike.