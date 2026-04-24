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NewsPhotosBSA Scrambler 650 photo gallery: Design, engine and more
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BSA Scrambler 650 photo gallery: Design, engine and more

BSA Scrambler 650: The BSA Scrambler 650 has finally been launched in India. Based on the Gold Star 650 platform, it gets several ergonomic and hardware changes to suit its scrambler role. It is priced between Rs 3.25 lakh and Rs 3.41 lakh (ex-showroom). From design to engine and hardware, here's a quick look at the bike.

Updated:Apr 24, 2026, 11:39 AM IST
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Front Design

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Front Design

Front Design: The front looks proper scrambler style. It gets a high-mounted front fender, fork gaiters and a round LED headlight. There's also an optional grille for a tougher look.

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Rear Design

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Rear Design

Rear Design: The rear is clean and simple. It gets a revised taillight and minimal bodywork. The ‘65’ graphics on the side panels add a nice retro touch. The ground clearance stands at 187mm.

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Suspension

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Suspension

Suspension: The suspension setup includes a telescopic fork with 138mm of travel at the front and twin shock absorbers with 127mm of travel at the rear.

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Engine

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Engine

Engine: Power comes from a 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It makes 45hp and 55Nm. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

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Tyres

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Tyres

Tyres: It runs on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels. Both are spoked units. The bike uses CEAT Crossrad tyres, designed for mixed road conditions.

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Seat Height

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Seat Height

Seat Height And Riding Posture: Seat height stands at 820mm. The riding posture is upright and relaxed.

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