/Budget of Rs 15 lakh but confused? Here are top 5 electric cars with 400km+ range, fast charging, latest features

Electric cars under Rs 15 lakh: If you have been waiting to buy an electric car under Rs 15 lakh in India, 2026 is finally the right time. From affordable micro-SUVs to spacious crossovers, brands like Tata, MG, Mahindra, and Citroen now cover nearly every need and budget in this EV price range. Here are the top five EVs under Rs 15 lakh that you can actually buy right now. These cars offer better range, faster charging, latest cabin features, and updated designs, all at an affordable price.