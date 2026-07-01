/Budget of Rs 15 lakh but confused? Here are top 5 electric cars with 400km+ range, fast charging, latest features

Electric cars under Rs 15 lakh: If you have been waiting to buy an electric car under Rs 15 lakh in India, 2026 is finally the right time. From affordable micro-SUVs to spacious crossovers, brands like Tata, MG, Mahindra, and Citroen now cover nearly every need and budget in this EV price range. Here are the top five EVs under Rs 15 lakh that you can actually buy right now. These cars offer better range, faster charging, latest cabin features, and updated designs, all at an affordable price.
The Tata Punch EV starts at Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most budget-friendly electric SUV in India. It comes with two battery options: a 30kWh pack with 88hp and a 375km ARAI-claimed range, and a 40kWh pack with 129hp and a 468km ARAI-claimed range. Both variants support DC fast charging from 20 to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. A BaaS option is available from Rs 6.49 lakh, where you pay Rs 2.6 per km for the battery separately.
The MG Windsor EV starts at Rs 14.09 lakh (ex-showroom) but can be brought down to Rs 9.99 lakh under MG's Battery as a Service scheme, where buyers pay Rs 3.9 to Rs 4.5 per km for the battery separately. It comes with a 38kWh battery offering a 332km range and a Pro 52.9kWh version with a 449km range. The 136hp motor is the same across both battery packs. It was India's highest-selling EV in 2025. (Image credit: mgmotor)
The Tata Nexon EV is the only EV under Rs 15 lakh to offer up to a 489km ARAI-claimed range. Prices start at Rs 12.49 lakh and go up to Rs 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The base Medium Range variant carries a 30kWh battery with 129hp and a 275km range. The top 45kWh version delivers 144hp and that segment-leading 489km range, with DC charging taking just 40 minutes from 10 to 80 percent. (Image credit: tatamotors)
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is priced between Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 14.96 lakh (ex-showroom), sitting just within the Rs 15 lakh ceiling. It runs on a 39.4kWh battery with an ARAI-claimed range of 350km and a real-world range estimate of 270 to 300km, according to Mahindra. The base AX5 trim produces 110hp, while the top AX7L delivers 150hp. DC charging takes around 50 minutes from 0 to 80 percent. Note: The charger is not included in the listed price. (Image credit: mahindra)
The Citroen eC3X is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 13.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the only electric car from a French brand in India. It carries a 29.2kWh battery paired with a 57hp motor, offering an ARAI-claimed range of 325km. DC charging from 10 to 80 percent takes 57 minutes. (Image credit: citroen)