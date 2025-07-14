Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer

photoDetails

Mahindra Discounts July 2025: Mahindra is offering big discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh across several models in its lineup this July 2025. The offers apply to models like the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Scorpio (Classic and N), and XUV700. The deals vary by model, city, and dealership, depending on availability.