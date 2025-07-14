Advertisement
Buying A Mahindra SUV? Get Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh Discount On Scorpio, XUV700, XUV3XO And More - Limited Time Offer

Mahindra Discounts July 2025: Mahindra is offering big discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh across several models in its lineup this July 2025. The offers apply to models like the XUV 3XO, Bolero, Scorpio (Classic and N), and XUV700. The deals vary by model, city, and dealership, depending on availability.

Updated:Jul 14, 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Buyers can expect benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange offers, or accessory packages.

Mahindra XUV 3XO: The entire XUV 3XO range is available with discounts of up to Rs 50,000. However, some variants are not a part of this discount scheme.

Mahindra Bolero: In July 2025, the maximum discount on the Bolero and Bolero Neo SUV is Rs 92,700 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

Mahindra XUV700: It is being offered with up to Rs 30,000 discount in July 2025. 

Mahindra Scorpio-N And Scorpio Classic: While Scorpio Classic is available with up to Rs 75,000 in discounts, the Scorpio N can be had at a discount of up to Rs 40,000 this month.

Mahindra XUV400: Among all models, the electric XUV400 carries the highest benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh in July 2025.

