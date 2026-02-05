Buying a second-hand or used car? Here are 5 things you should must know
Second hand car: Buying a second-hand or used car can be a smart and budget-friendly decision, but it also needs careful checking before bringing the car into your garage. Unlike a new car, a used vehicle comes with a history that may include wear and tear, accidents, or legal issues. Many buyers make mistakes by focusing only on price and exterior looks, which can later lead to costly repairs or paperwork problems. To avoid such risks, it is important to inspect the car thoroughly, verify documents, and understand its maintenance and accident history. A proper test drive and ownership transfer are equally important to ensure a safe and hassle-free purchase.
Here are a few key points that you should keep in mind while buying a second-hand or used car:
Second hand car: Check car’s documents
Before buying a second-hand car, always verify the registration certificate, insurance papers, pollution certificate, and service records. Ensure that ownership details are clear and there are no pending loans or legal issues.
Second hand car: Car’s condition
Carefully check the exterior, interior, tyres, lights, and body panels of the car. Look for rust, dents, repainting marks, or uneven gaps, which may indicate past accidents.
Service and maintenance history
While buying a used car, ask for complete service records to understand how well the car was maintained. Regular servicing at authorised or trusted centres usually indicates responsible ownership.
Check engine health
Start the engine and listen for unusual noises. Check for oil leaks, excessive smoke, or vibrations. A smooth idle usually indicates good engine condition.
Take a proper test drive
Always take a test drive on different road conditions. Pay attention to braking, steering response, clutch operation, gear shifts, and suspension comfort.
Odometer reading
Compare the odometer reading with service records and the car’s overall condition. Very low mileage on an old car may indicate tampering or incorrect readings.
Insurance and accident history
Check insurance claim history to see if the car was involved in major accidents or floods. It is suggested to avoid vehicles with serious structural damage or repeated claims.
Ownership transfer
Ensure that the RC transfer is completed through the official transport portal. (Image credits: Representational/freepik)
Trending Photos