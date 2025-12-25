Buying An Automatic Cars? AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT Or Torque Converter: Which Gearbox Is Best For You - Explained

Advertisement
AMT Vs iMT Vs CVT Vs DCT Vs Torque Converter Automatic Gearbox: Buying an automatic car is not as simple as it may look. There are many gearbox options on sale, and each works differently. This is why choosing the right automatic gearbox matters as much as choosing the car itself. Your daily drive, traffic conditions, driving style and budget all play a role. Here is a simple breakdown of the five most common automatic gearboxes -- AMT, iMT, CVT, DCT and Torque Converter -- in India, and who they are best suited for.

Updated:Dec 25, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
Automated Manual Transmission

AMT (Automated Manual Transmission)

AMT (Automated Manual Transmission): AMT is the most affordable automatic option. It is basically a manual gearbox with an automated clutch. This makes it cheap and fuel-efficient. It works well for city driving and daily commutes. The downside is slow gear shifts. You may feel jerks during acceleration. If budget is tight and convenience matters, AMT does the job.

Intelligent Manual Transmission

iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission)

iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission): iMT removes the clutch pedal but keeps manual gear selection. You shift gears yourself, but the clutch works automatically. It feels smoother than AMT and gives more control. It is good for people who enjoy driving but want relief from clutch work in traffic. However, it is not a fully automatic setup. (Representative Image)

Continuously Variable Transmission

CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission)

CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission): CVT is all about smoothness. There are no fixed gears. Power delivery feels seamless and relaxed. It is perfect for city use and calm highway drives. CVTs are fuel-efficient, too. The downside is the rubber-band effect during hard acceleration. Driving enthusiasts may not enjoy it much.

Dual Clutch Transmission

DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission)

DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission): DCT is quick and sporty. It uses two clutches for fast gear changes. This makes it great for performance driving and highways. Acceleration feels sharp. However, DCTs can heat up in heavy traffic. Repairs can also be expensive. Best suited for enthusiasts who drive mostly on open roads.

Torque Converter Automatic

Torque Converter Automatic

Torque Converter Automatic: This is widely regarded as the most reliable automatic gearbox. It offers smooth shifts and handles traffic well. Modern torque converters are fuel-efficient, too. They work equally well in cities and on highways. The only drawback is a slightly higher cost compared to AMT and CVT.

Which One Should You Choose

Which One Should You Choose

Which One Should You Choose: For buyers with a tight budget, AMT works fine. For relaxed city driving, CVT is ideal. For performance lovers, DCT is exciting. For long-term peace of mind, a torque converter is the safest bet. Choose the gearbox that matches your driving life, not just the brochure.

