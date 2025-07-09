Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2929300https://zeenews.india.com/photos/auto/buying-an-suv-discover-the-top-5-best-selling-models-punch-5th-nexon-4th-scorpio-3rd-2929300
NewsPhotosBuying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
photoDetails

Buying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...

Top 5 Best-Selling SUVs In June 2025: The demand for SUVs is on the rise. Currently, SUVs hold over 50 percent share in the passenger car market. It means every second car sold these days is an SUV.

Updated:Jul 09, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us

5 Best-Selling SUVs

1/6
5 Best-Selling SUVs

Now, if you are also someone who is looking for an SUV, here is the list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs in June 2025:

 

Follow Us

Hyundai Creta

2/6
Hyundai Creta

1. Hyundai Creta- 15,786 units

Follow Us

Maruti Brezza

3/6
Maruti Brezza

2. Maruti Brezza- 14,507s units

Follow Us

Mahindra Scorpio

4/6
Mahindra Scorpio

3. Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic)- 12,740 units

Follow Us

Tata Nexon

5/6
Tata Nexon

4. Tata Nexon- 11,602 units

Follow Us

Tata Punch

6/6
Tata Punch

5. Tata Punch- 10,446 units

Follow Us
Auto news
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
England's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against India: Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson IN; Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue OUT
camera icon12
title
Detox water recipes
9 Powerful Detox Water Recipes That Burn Belly Fat And Give Glowing Skin – You’ll Thank Us For Number 7!
camera icon9
title
success story
Meet India’s Richest Doctor: Built 20 Hospitals Across 3 Countries And Donated Rs... After Air India Crash; His Net Worth Is...
camera icon11
title
Ind vs Eng
India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test Against England: Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy OUT; Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur IN
camera icon5
title
Indian Navy
What Is Indian Navy Project-77? Nuclear Submarines With Hypersonic Missiles To Dominate Indo-Pacific
NEWS ON ONE CLICK