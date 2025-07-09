NewsPhotosBuying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
photoDetails
Buying An SUV? Discover The Top 5 Best-Selling Models - Punch (5th), Nexon (4th), Scorpio (3rd)...
Top 5 Best-Selling SUVs In June 2025: The demand for SUVs is on the rise. Currently, SUVs hold over 50 percent share in the passenger car market. It means every second car sold these days is an SUV.
5 Best-Selling SUVs
1/6
Now, if you are also someone who is looking for an SUV, here is the list of the top 5 best-selling SUVs in June 2025:
Hyundai Creta
2/6
1. Hyundai Creta- 15,786 units
Maruti Brezza
3/6
2. Maruti Brezza- 14,507s units
Mahindra Scorpio
4/6
3. Mahindra Scorpio (N + Classic)- 12,740 units
Tata Nexon
5/6
4. Tata Nexon- 11,602 units
Tata Punch
6/6
5. Tata Punch- 10,446 units
Advertisement
Trending Photos
11
12
9
11