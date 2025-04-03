Buying Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, Or Tata Nexon? Check EMIs For Rs 2 Lakh Down Payment
Car EMI Calculator: Recent car sales trends show that customers are increasingly inclined towards SUVs. The Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, and Tata Nexon are among the most popular SUVs in the country. If you are planning to buy one of these models but want to check if you can afford the EMI before proceeding, this article provides the EMI details for the base variant of each model.
EMI Calculation
Let's assume you make a down payment of Rs 2 lakh and take a loan for the remaining on-road price of the car for a 5-year tenure at a 9% interest rate. The EMI calculation for all four SUVs—Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, and Tata Nexon—will be based on these factors.
Maruti Brezza
Maruti Brezza: If you plan to buy a Maruti Brezza base model with an estimated on-road price of Rs 9,65,454 in New Delhi and make a Rs 2 lakh down payment, the EMI for a 5-year loan at a 9% interest rate will be around Rs 15,890 per month.
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta: For the Hyundai Creta base model, which has an estimated on-road price of Rs 12,88,973, the EMI under the same loan terms will be approximately Rs 22,605 per month.
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar: The Mahindra Thar base variant, with an estimated on-road price of Rs 13,78,049, will have an EMI of around Rs 24,454 per month under the same loan terms.
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon: Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon base variant, having an estimated on-road price of Rs 8,99,320, will come with an EMI of approximately Rs 14,517 per month under the same financing terms.
EMI Calculator
Notably, the EMIs mentioned above may vary as they are based on estimated on-road costs (from Cardekho). Please check with dealerships or banks for the actual EMIs. We used ICICI Bank's car loan EMI calculator for these calculations, but similar tools from other banks are also available online. You can also use them for customized calculations.
