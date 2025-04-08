Buying Maruti Swift Base Variant? Discover Features, Price & What You Get

photoDetails

Maruti Swift Base Variant: The Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the best-selling cars in India, was first launched in 2005. The Swift is currently in its fourth generation, which was rolled out last year with several updates—from features to the engine. It now comes with a 1.2-litre Z-Series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers better mileage than the earlier 1.2-litre K-Series 4-cylinder petrol engine. The starting price is Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we’ll tell you all about the base variant of the Maruti Swift.