Buying Maruti Swift Base Variant? Discover Features, Price & What You Get
Maruti Swift Base Variant: The Maruti Suzuki Swift, one of the best-selling cars in India, was first launched in 2005. The Swift is currently in its fourth generation, which was rolled out last year with several updates—from features to the engine. It now comes with a 1.2-litre Z-Series 3-cylinder petrol engine, which delivers better mileage than the earlier 1.2-litre K-Series 4-cylinder petrol engine. The starting price is Rs 6.49 lakh (ex-showroom). In this article, we’ll tell you all about the base variant of the Maruti Swift.
Maruti Swift Base Variant Price
Maruti Swift Base Variant Price: The Swift is being sold through Maruti Suzuki's Arena dealership. Its base model Swift LXi is priced at Rs 6.49 lakh ex-showroom.
Maruti Swift Base Variant Engine
Maruti Swift Base Variant Engine: It is powered by a 1.2-litre Z-Series 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 80.46bhp of power and 111.7 Nm of torque.
Maruti Swift Base Variant Transmission
Maruti Swift Base Variant Transmission: While the Swift also offers AMT, the base variant comes with only a 5-speed Manual transmission. Its claimed mileage is 24.80 kmpl.
Maruti Swift Base Variant Features
Maruti Swift Base Variant Features: It gets projector headlamps, LED rear combination lamps, steel wheels, body-colored bumpers, and a micropole roof antenna. It also offers a tachometer, a multi-information display, an air conditioner, a keyless entry system, central door locking, and power windows.
Maruti Swift Base Variant Safety Features
Maruti Swift Base Variant Safety Features: In terms of safety, the Swift LXi packs 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, front seatbelts with pretensioner and force limiter, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed-sensitive automatic door lock, and seatbelt reminders with buzzers for both front and rear seats.
