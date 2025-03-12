photoDetails

Used Car Buying Guide: As there are plenty of unethical practices in the used car market, you need to be very careful when buying a pre-owned car. It's generally considered that a used car makes more financial sense than a new model. However, it could be disastrous to buy the wrong vehicle, especially one involved in a major accident. Here are 7 signs that car owners may not want you to know because they indicate a car was involved in an accident: