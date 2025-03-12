Advertisement
Buying Used Car? Check 7 HIDDEN Signs That Reveal Vehicle Was Involved In Accident; Owners DON'T Want You To Know
Buying Used Car? Check 7 HIDDEN Signs That Reveal Vehicle Was Involved In Accident; Owners DON'T Want You To Know

Used Car Buying Guide: As there are plenty of unethical practices in the used car market, you need to be very careful when buying a pre-owned car. It's generally considered that a used car makes more financial sense than a new model. However, it could be disastrous to buy the wrong vehicle, especially one involved in a major accident. Here are 7 signs that car owners may not want you to know because they indicate a car was involved in an accident:

Updated:Mar 12, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Mismatched Paint

1/7
Mismatched Paint

1. Mismatched Paint: If some parts have different shades of paint, it may have been repainted after repairs.

Uneven Gaps

2/7
Uneven Gaps

2. Uneven Gaps: Check the gaps between doors, fenders, and the hood. Uneven gaps may indicate poor repair work.

Rust In Hidden Areas

3/7
Rust In Hidden Areas

3. Rust In Hidden Areas: Look under the car, inside the trunk, and under door seals. Rust could mean past damage and poor repairs.

Weld Marks Or New Bolts

4/7
Weld Marks Or New Bolts

4. Weld Marks Or New Bolts: If you see fresh welding marks or new bolts in certain areas, it may have been in an accident.

Airbag Warning Light

5/7
Airbag Warning Light

5. Airbag Warning Light: If the airbag light stays on or doesn't work properly, the airbags may have deployed before.

Suspicious Car History

6/7
Suspicious Car History

6. Suspicious Car History: Get the vehicle history report. If it has multiple insurance claims or accident records, it might not be safe.

Examine Glass Areas

7/7
Examine Glass Areas

7. Examine Glass Areas: Any differences in the manufacturer or vendor markings/serial numbers on the windshield, the rear windshield, and windows, could suggest an accident in the past.

