NewsPhotosCan Police Issue A Challan For Driving In Slippers? Here’s What The Law Says Can Police Issue A Challan For Driving In Slippers? Here’s What The Law Says
Can Police Issue A Challan For Driving In Slippers? Here’s What The Law Says

Driving a vehicle requires adherence to traffic rules for smooth flow and commuter safety. Whether you ride a bike or drive a car, you should do so responsibly and carefully. However, some rules are often misunderstood, leading to confusion among motorists. One such misconception is whether wearing slippers while driving a car can result in a fine. Many believe that police can issue a challan, which is completely false.

Updated:Mar 25, 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Motor Vehicles Act

According to a tweet from the office of Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, dated September 25, 2019, there is no provision under the Motor Vehicles Act for imposing a fine or issuing a challan for driving in slippers.

No Challan

The tweet clarified that the updated Motor Vehicle Act does not penalize individuals for driving in slippers.

No Fine

Currently, if you're driving in slippers, rest assured that you won’t be fined.

Best Practice

However, for safety reasons, wearing proper shoes while driving remains a best practice.

Better Grip

Wearing shoes while driving provides better pedal control, whereas slippers offer limited grip.

