Car AC not cooling properly? Try these 7 checks at home before spending Rs 2,000 at repair shop
Car AC cleaning cost: With Indian summers pushing temperatures past 40°C, a car AC that blows warm air is more than a comfort issue; it's a daily frustration. Before you hand over Rs 2,000 or more at a workshop, there are several checks any car owner can do at home. Most AC cooling problems in Indian cars are related to these seven fixable causes. Here's what you can check first.
Your cabin filter might be the culprit
A clogged or dirty cabin air filter is one of the most common reasons for poor airflow from car AC vents, and most car owners never think to check it. Experts recommend replacing it every 10,000 km in polluted cities and every 20,000 km in cleaner areas. A replacement costs just Rs 400–Rs 1,000 and can noticeably improve cooling efficiency.
Check the AC gas (Refrigerant) level
One of the most common reasons for a car AC not cooling is low refrigerant levels. Refrigerant, commonly called AC gas, is essential for the cooling process. If your AC blows warm air, it could point to a slow gas leak. Before filling up the gas, get a proper leak test done. Refilling without finding the leak means you will be back at the workshop in three months.
The compressor clutch – A quick visual check
The compressor is the heart of your car's AC system. Check if the compressor clutch engages when the AC is turned on. If it doesn't, the issue could be electrical or mechanical, and you'll need a professional diagnosis. But before you call a mechanic, inspect the AC-related fuse in the fuse box first. A blown fuse is a five-minute, zero-cost fix that many people miss entirely.
A dirty condenser kills cooling fast
The condenser sits at the front of the car, just behind the grille, and releases heat from the refrigerant. If it gets blocked with dust and debris, the AC struggles to cool effectively. In Indian conditions, dusty roads and heavy traffic, the condenser gets dirty faster than most car owners expect. A simple rinse with water (carefully, without pressure washing) can restore cooling noticeably.
That musty smell has a fix too
A musty smell from AC vents usually points to mould buildup on the cooling coil (evaporator). An AC cleaning service for this typically costs Rs 1,000–Rs 2,500 – far less than a full AC repair job. Before booking, try switching the AC off five minutes before reaching your destination while keeping the fan running. This dries the evaporator and reduces bacterial buildup over time.
Parking habits affect your AC more than you think
This one costs nothing to fix. Parking in the shade or using a windshield sunshade cuts cabin temperature by 15–20 degrees and reduces AC wear by up to 30% over time. A cooler cabin means the AC reaches your set temperature faster and runs less aggressively - it directly cuts fuel consumption. A Rs 500 sunshade can save you thousands in AC servicing over a year.
When to go at repair shop
Some problems genuinely need a professional. If your AC suddenly stops and starts, a faulty pressure switch or thermostat could be the cause, costing Rs 1,500–Rs 4,000 to fix. If the compressor makes a loud noise, that points to bearing or clutch wear – repairs range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 9,500. By doing these simple checks, you can save thousands. (Images credit: magnific)
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