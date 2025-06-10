Car Buyers’ New Crush: 5-Star Safety, 33+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Now India’s Best-Selling Model

photoDetails

India’s Best-Selling Car In May 2025: While the Hyundai Creta was the top-selling car for two consecutive months, March and April 2025, it saw a sharp drop in the sales chart rankings in May 2025. With 14,860 units sold, the Hyundai Creta slipped to the fourth spot, while the top three positions were taken by Maruti cars. The Brezza (15,566 units) and Ertiga (16,140 units) secured the third and second spots, respectively, and the Dzire (18,084 units) topped the chart.