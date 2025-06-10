Advertisement
Car Buyers' New Crush: 5-Star Safety, 33+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Now India's Best-Selling Model
Car Buyers’ New Crush: 5-Star Safety, 33+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, Sunroof And More - Starts At Rs 6.84 Lakh; Now India’s Best-Selling Model

India’s Best-Selling Car In May 2025: While the Hyundai Creta was the top-selling car for two consecutive months, March and April 2025, it saw a sharp drop in the sales chart rankings in May 2025. With 14,860 units sold, the Hyundai Creta slipped to the fourth spot, while the top three positions were taken by Maruti cars. The Brezza (15,566 units) and Ertiga (16,140 units) secured the third and second spots, respectively, and the Dzire (18,084 units) topped the chart.

Updated:Jun 10, 2025, 01:33 PM IST
Maruti Dzire Price

Maruti Dzire Price

Maruti Dzire Price: Maruti Dzire, the best-selling car in May 2025, is priced between Rs 6.84 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in four broad variants - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi Plus - it is one of the most feature-packed compact sedans in India.

Maruti Dzire Powertrain

Maruti Dzire Powertrain

Maruti Dzire Powertrain: It gets a 1.2-litre NA, 3-cylinder, Z-series petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit option. The engine produces a maximum power of 82 PS and a peak torque of 112 Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT.

Maruti Dzire Mileage

Maruti Dzire Mileage

Maruti Dzire Mileage: While the claimed mileage for the petrol variant ranges between 24.79 kmpl and 25.71 kmpl, the CNG variants deliver 33.73 km/kg fuel efficiency.

Maruti Dzire Key Features

Maruti Dzire Key Features

Maruti Dzire Key Features: Key features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an analogue driver’s display, a single-pane electric sunroof, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, and automatic AC with rear AC vents and more. 

Maruti Dzire Safety Features

Maruti Dzire Safety Features

Maruti Dzire Safety Features: In terms of safety, it comes with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, and more. Notably, it is the first Maruti car to receive a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. Its direct rivals include the Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

