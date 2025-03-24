Car Buyers' New Crush! Priced At Rs 7.52 Lakh, THIS SUV Offers 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags & More - Outsells Creta & Punch

photoDetails

Best Selling Car In February 2025: The demand for SUVs in the Indian car market has increased. Currently, SUVs hold more than 50% of the market share. As customer interest shifts toward SUVs, companies are also focusing more on SUVs. Models like Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza have dominated the market. However, in February 2025, the Maruti Fronx surpassed them all to become the best-selling car of the month. It was the highest-selling car in February 2025, with 21,461 units sold, marking a 51% year-on-year growth. Let's take a look at its price, engine, mileage, and features.