Car Buyers' New Crush! Priced At Rs 7.52 Lakh, THIS SUV Offers 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags & More - Outsells Creta & Punch
Car Buyers' New Crush! Priced At Rs 7.52 Lakh, THIS SUV Offers 28+ Km Mileage, 360-Degree Camera, 6 Airbags & More - Outsells Creta & Punch

Best Selling Car In February 2025: The demand for SUVs in the Indian car market has increased. Currently, SUVs hold more than 50% of the market share. As customer interest shifts toward SUVs, companies are also focusing more on SUVs. Models like Hyundai Creta, Tata Punch, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Brezza have dominated the market. However, in February 2025, the Maruti Fronx surpassed them all to become the best-selling car of the month. It was the highest-selling car in February 2025, with 21,461 units sold, marking a 51% year-on-year growth. Let's take a look at its price, engine, mileage, and features.

Updated:Mar 24, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
Maruti Fronx Price

Maruti Fronx Price

Maruti Fronx Price: It ranges from Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Fronx Powertrain

Maruti Fronx Powertrain

Maruti Fronx Powertrain: It has three powertrain options:

A 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, paired with a 5-speed MT or 6-speed automatic transmission.

A 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine, combined with a 5-speed MT or 5-speed AMT.

The 1.2-litre engine is also available with a CNG kit in some variants, paired with a 5-speed MT.

Maruti Fronx Mileage

Maruti Fronx Mileage

Maruti Fronx Mileage: The claimed fuel efficiency of the Fronx varies between 20.1 kmpl to 28.51 km/kg, depending on the variants.

Maruti Fronx Features

Maruti Fronx Features

Maruti Fronx Features: Key features include a 9-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto climate control, a heads-up display, six airbags, a 360-degree camera, ESP, hill-hold assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors and more.

Rivals

Rivals

Rivals: The direct rival of the Maruti Fronx is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, as well as SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, etc.

